Corn silk: Amazing beauty provider!

Corn silk has become my latest beauty best friend. Every year, during the rainy season, a corn-obsession grips Lagosians. It is not uncommon to see a lot people, including the rich folks, park their Porsche cars to buy roasted or cooked corn from roadside sellers. On one occasion, I stood and watched a certain woman who had to shuck lots of corn due to heavy patronage. I recall how pesky it was for her trying to get the silk off the cob. With a frown on her face and movements from her lips, I guessed she muttered some not-so-nice things about it, in the process. And while she made sure to pick all the little bits of the silk off the cob, she wore this expression on her face “come out, you pain in the neck”! Finally, she had some clean batch of corn placed over charcoal and without a second thought discarded and thrashed the silk (a whole lot of them). Little did she know the amazing benefits packed in those shiny, thread-like fibres she just wasted.

Let’s see the benefits of corn silk. I have tried some of them. You may want to share some little beauty secrets I have learnt about this amazing herb:

Hair wonder: It makes a wonderful moisturising agent in hair conditioner and shampoos. Did you ever think that such a waste could benefit your hair? Looking closely at the appearance and feeling the texture of corn silk, it seems nature had provided the clue to its use through plants signature. A broad concept called “doctrine of plant signatures” holds that features of plants resemble, in some way, the condition or body parts the plant can treat. So, corn silk’s beautiful golden silky threads resembling shiny blond hair means it could be used to tame the stubborn hair texture that ails you.

The silk can be infused and either drunk or poured on the hair, improving its texture thereby.

You can use either fresh or dry corn silk. Bring water to a boil, add the corn silk and let it steep for 10-20 minutes. Then strain.

Procedure: Apply the infusion over your hair after washing. You may let it stay for about five minutes, and then rinse off with cool water.

Alternatively, pour some of the corn silk infusion into a spray bottle, and spritz unto your washed hair. Do not rinse out; use like a leave-in conditioner.

Try this recipe:

• Fill a 60 ml spray bottle with warm corn silk tea;

• Add five drops each rosemary and peppermint essential oils;

• 4 drops Vitamin E (or the contents of one pill)’

• ½ tsp of any quality vegetable oil of your choice (sunflower, coconut, almond, or olive would be great).

Shake up vigorously and then store in the refrigerator. Remember to shake well, before each use. As a hair-restorer, spray generously after shampooing. No need to rinse. It leaves hair soft and shiny. You can also use it as a de-tangler. It works best if you let it penetrate a little while before combing out. Trust me, you will like the feel! I love that nature can supply the soft silky hair we so desire. You don’t need to spend a fortune to have nice looks.

Another method of application is to add a little quantity of the infusion into your favourite shampoo or conditioner. Use as needed. As simple as that!

Clear skin: Applying the infusion with a soft cloth to certain skin conditions such as boils, rashes, and acne can help to heal and reduce inflammation of the afflicted areas.

Face soother: its oil absorbing properties make corn silk a very key ingredient in facial powders. Many mineral-based facial products have begun to utilise powdered corn silk to help in many facial problems, like acne, large pores and excessive oil secretion.

The following formula makes a luxuriant powder that will not only absorb excess oil but gives your face a natural sheer coverage with a velvety smooth finish, while hiding flaws and imperfections.

Ingredients:

• 6tbs. corn silk, ½ cup Fuller’s Earth clay, two cup arrowroot powder, one tsp. zinc oxide, ¼ tsp cinnamon powder, 10 drops essential oil of your choice (geranium or lavender will be fantastic):

• Grind the corn silk into a fine powder-using blender. Mix in the clay, cinnamon, zinc oxide, arrowroot powder and blend thoroughly. Then transfer the powder into an airtight jar. Add the essential oil of your choice to a small cotton pad, which is then placed inside the jar of powder. To avoid lumps, allow this to sit for about two days, shaking the jar periodically.

Afterwards, remove the cotton pad. Apply as needed and let your face experience the goodness of natural ingredients.

Harmless weight reducer: For the weight conscious, corn silk tea will help get you back in the groove. A quarter of a litre of hot water is poured over one heaped teaspoon of the tea, infused for a short time, not sweetened. During the day, take this 3 – 4 times. As well as providing effective weight loss when taken religiously, corn silk is also a very soothing diuretic. And so it helps reduce fluid build up. Be sure to dry corn silk properly in order to retain, it’s diuretic potentials.

In addition to the above uses, corn silk has been noted to alleviate symptoms associated with many health conditions, including prostatitis, urinary tract infections, kidney stones, gout and hyperglycemia. It can be combined with apple cider, golden seal, yarrow, dandelion or any other herb for greater results.

Example: One teacup of corn silk taken along with a capsule of golden seal root 2-3 X daily, will particularly handle difficult cases of chronic cystitis. This combination may also treat painful inflammation of the kidneys, diminished excretion of urine and oedema. Four to five cups of corn silk tea in a day moves fluid out of the body, like you wouldn’t believe. This would greatly help those suffering from arthritis.

The benefits above and many others not stated in this article are what we miss out when we de-silk the corn. Have you got Corn silk? Save it!