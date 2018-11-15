What are the common causes of back pains? Back pain can be caused by a number of factors, from injuries to the effects of ageing. Charles Ehirim

Back pain is a problem facing the workforce in the world today. Eight out of every ten people will have a problem with back pain at sometime during their lifetime. Back pain is a universal epidemic. Back pain can be unbearably excruciating, debilitating and disabling. Good number of people have had their emotional well-being impacted by the agonizing pain in the back, Some victims would wish to commit suicide than to continue the experience of the agony of disturbing back pain. Persistent back pain is very discomforting and distracting. Despite the magnitude of back pain epidemic in the face of present medical practice, millions of victims globally, continue to suffer month after month, year after year. To them there seem to be no hope at sight medically. Countless victims of back pain have become despondent and decided to seek relief from their distress by consulting unorthodox medical practitioners who would prescribe some unwholesome preparations to drink and to rub on their backs. Some have had incisions or cuts done on their backs and perhaps the affected leg, Haba! Has medical science failed in tackling the problem of common back pain? This raises the question of whether common back pain really is a medical problem. These and other more questions would be answered in the subsequent editions.

READ ALSO: Nuggets on back pain

In a two day physiotherapy intervention carried out by a partnership of Back Pain Care Foundation and Amuwo Odofin local Government Area, on the 2nd & 3rd November, 2018, at Omega physiotherapy and Back pain Care centre, 24 Road by 2nd Avenue, Festac town, showcased the various forms of back pain victims are really going through. The venue for the exercise was jam packed . interestingly, at the end of the two day intervention, participants went home with unexpected testimonies. The back pain care foundation is grateful to the Amuwo Odofin chairman Mr … who excitedly showed interest for the programme because he took it as a Social Responsible for his constituency.