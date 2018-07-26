Colombian drug gang puts  $70,000 prize on sniffer dog 

– The Sun News
A dog in Colombia which has sniffed out a record amount of drugs in her career with the counter-narcotics police force has been moved to ensure her safety.

Intelligence sources said the Urabeños drugs gang had put a 200m-peso ($70,000; £53,000) price on the German shepherd’s head after she found almost 10 tonnes of the gang’s cocaine.  The Urabeños is considered Colombia’s most powerful criminal organisation.

Sombra (Shadow) was moved from the gang’s heartland to Bogotá airport. The international airport is considered safer for her as it is outside the gang’s main area of influence, but the counter-narcotics force is taking no risks.

Police said that apart from her usual handler she was now also accompanied by extra officers to improve her safety during her deployments.

Six-year-old Sombra had been deployed in ports on the Atlantic coast including Turbo, a town from which tonnes of cocaine are shipped by speedboat and sometimes by submarine to Central America and on to the United States.

Sombra sniffed out 5.3 tonnes of cocaine in Turbo and recently found another four tonnes stashed in car parts meant for export. Much of the drug trafficking is controlled by the Urabeños, a gang which is also known as the Úsuga clan or Gulf clan.

The gang’s boss, Dairo Antonio Úsuga also known as Otoniel, is one of Colombia’s most wanted men.  It is not unusual for the Urabeños to offer money to get rid of those standing in their way.

In 2012, police found leaflets signed by the gang offering $500 to anyone who killed a police officer.

The vastly bigger sum the Urabeños are offering for the killing of Shadow is indicative of the financial losses her sensitive nose has caused them.

Sombra has been with the counter-narcotics police force since she was a puppy and is credited with sniffing out drugs leading to the arrest of 245 suspects.

Moghalu

2019: Be prepared to retire old politicians, Moghalu urges Nigerians

— 26th July 2018

Chinenye Anuforo Professor Kingsley Moghalu, the presidential aspirant on the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), has urged Nigerians to be ready to retire old and recycled politicians in 2019 general election. Moghalu, who said this during a Town Hall meeting with the theme: ‘To Build a Nation (TBAN)’  at the National Centre for Women…

  • OUK

    OUK Foundation launches loan scheme in Aba

    — 26th July 2018

    A non-profit organisation, the Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK)Foundation, has  launched its zero-interest loan scheme  for petty traders in Aba North and Aba South local government areas of Abia State. The  foundation, had, a few months ago granted loan to artisans, petty traders and unemployed graduates in Abia North Senatorial District. According to the Executive Secretary of…

  • Peter Obi

    Ex-gov Obi appears before Anambra tax officer

    — 26th July 2018

    Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi yesterday, appeared before the Onitsha office of the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (Tax office). Obi was summoned by Mrs. Nwakpudolu Juliet, the Chief Tax Officer coordinating GRA Phase 2 Onitsha as a senior business manager. Our correspondent, on another mission at the tax office was there when Obi…

  • Ugwuanyi

    Ugwuanyi sets new agenda for robust economic growth

    — 26th July 2018

    Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi  has disclosed his administration’s plan to adopt new strategies towards stepping up actions  that would meet the developmental needs of the people of the state. Ugwuanyi stated that his administration has in the last three years, raised the bar in both infrastructural and social development, which has left indelible marks on…

  • restive town

    Breaking: Boko Haram attacks Borno restive town 

    — 26th July 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Military troops are battling to push back Boko Haram at Borno restive town. Sources said the insurgents numbering over 30 attacked Jarkana, a restive town along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway this evening, leading to gun battle with troops. READ ALSO: Melaye’s abduction: We’re not aware – FCT Police Casualties are feared among the troops, a…

