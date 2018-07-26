– The Sun News
Moghalu

2019: Be prepared to retire old politicians, Moghalu urges Nigerians

— 26th July 2018

Chinenye Anuforo

Professor Kingsley Moghalu, the presidential aspirant on the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), has urged Nigerians to be ready to retire old and recycled politicians in 2019 general election.

Moghalu, who said this during a Town Hall meeting with the theme: ‘To Build a Nation (TBAN)’  at the National Centre for Women Development in Abuja, claimed that he has no interest in being a politician, but a leader, adding that he will not retreat in the quest to take back the nation from “old and recycled politicians who have no soul.”

Speaking at the event, the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria also said 2019 will be a defining moment in the nation’s history, as Nigerians will have to “make a choice between poverty and prosperity, between stability and lack of cohesion and between security and insecurity.”

READ ALSO Ex-gov Obi appears before Anambra tax officer

He emphasised that Nigerians must be prepared to send old politicians into retirement in the 2019 election by voting the right way, the leadership way, stating that the instrument the people must get to make that choice is their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC).

 “We will rebuild this country into a nation. We will set out a national ambition, a world view for this country and we will no longer continue to worship oil and tribalism.”

The presidential aspirant also stated his intention to run an innovation-led and development-driven country, while also growing the economy and creating jobs for people.

Upon being elected as president, Moghalu explained that the Federal Government would set up a skills acquisition centre in all the 774 local government areas in the country, so that citizens can acquire skills necessary to prosper.

He also mentioned his plans to increase budget allocation for education from the current seven per cent to 20 per cent and healthcare allocation from three per cent to 15 per cent.

The meeting was concluded with the inauguration of the Abuja arm of the “Kinsley Moghalu Support Organisation” (KIMSO). The support organisation has been taking shape across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory down to ward level.

