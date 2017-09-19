Coleen Rooney gives reads ‘riot act’ to Wayne

The Sun News
Coleen Rooney has laid down a set of new guidelines for husband Wayne in the wake of his drink-drive shame, it has been claimed.

In a bid to repair the damage done to their marriage the pregnant mum-of-three has reportedly come up with a list of five rules the former England captain must follow.

According to Heat they include him cutting down on drinking.

Coleen is also said to want to spend more time together as a family, have more fun as a couple, see friends more and getaway on an increased number of holidays together.

A source told the magazine: “Deep down, Coleen doesn’t want to divorce Wayne.

“She loves him and thinks it’s best for the boys that they stay together.

“And there’s the unborn baby, too.

“But, this doesn’t mean she’s forgiven him.

“She’s suggested some guidelines she thinks will help the marriage, and she wants Wayne to stick to them.”

He was forced to sit in the passenger seat of his Range Rover after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving yesterday.

The Everton star said yesterday he had let his family and friends down as he admitted being three times over the legal limit.

He was handed a two-year driving ban and told he will have to carry out 100 hours’ community service.

The Everton ace will have to wear a hi-viz orange vest emblazoned with “Community Payback” to clean up graffiti or industrial estate waste.

His lawyer Michael Rainford told Stockport Magistrates’ Court: “He recognises he’s let not only himself down but his family. He’s let fans down, young people who look up to him.”

Mr Rainford said Rooney accepted he “needs to show better judgment” after being caught with Simpson, 29.

But District Judge John Temperley rejected pleas to just fine the £160,000-a-week star due to his charity work.

The judge said: “I’m not satisfied even a high-level fine would have the same punitive effects as a community order.”

He told Rooney: “You placed yourself and others at risk.”

The dad-of-three tweeted after the hearing, which Coleen did not attend: “I want publicly to apologise for my unforgivable lack of judgment driving while over the limit.

“I’ve said sorry to my family and everyone at Everton.

“Now I want to apologise to fans and everyone who has followed and supported me.

“I hope I can make amends through community service.”

His lawyer said Everton would probably fine him two weeks’ wages, about £320,000.

He had 104mcg of booze in his breath. The limit is 35mcg.

Laura’s sister Eden, 22, branded her a “slag and d***head” for getting her to babysit daughter Lola, six, while she did interviews. (TheSun)

