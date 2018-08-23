– The Sun News
Latest
23rd August 2018 - CNPP condemns attack on Obaseki
23rd August 2018 - Buhari’s sterling quality can guarantee his victory in 2019 general elections — lawyer
23rd August 2018 - CISLAC , Police, others, move to empower Nigerians to expose corrupt officials
23rd August 2018 - IFAD trains market women and farmers in Taraba
23rd August 2018 - Osun 2018: Get your PVCs, Ademola Adeleke urges residents
23rd August 2018 - Kovac confident of winning Bayern Bundesliga debut
23rd August 2018 - British Airways suspends flights to Tehran
23rd August 2018 - Trump expresses sympathy for ex-manager, says ‘I will stay uninvolved’
23rd August 2018 - World Bank, EU rate Delta high on SEEFOR project delivery
23rd August 2018 - Delta govt. increases jurisdiction of magistrates
Home / National / CNPP condemns attack on Obaseki
cnpp

CNPP condemns attack on Obaseki

— 23rd August 2018

NAN

The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) has condemned the attack on Gov. Godwin Obaseki by some youths in Edo Central Senatorial district on Aug. 20.

The Chairman of the CNPP, Mr Roy Oribhabor, who gave the condemnation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Thursday, described the attack as callous, irresponsible and unnecessary.

He called on parents to warn their wards against undermining constituted authority, noting that the attack negated democratic principles.

It will be recalled that Obaseki was attacked by some youths under the aegis of Esan Youth Movement, over his alleged plan to impose a senatorial candidate on the people.

The governor, who was almost physically attacked by the youths, was pelted with `pure water’ sachets.

The CNPP chief said the action of the youths called for serious concern and must be condemned by all.

READ ALSO Why APC is conducting fresh membership registration – Chieftain

“It has become necessary to call on the APC youths to know that Obaseki is not the governor of APC alone, but also of Edo State, who must be treated will all sense of respect.

“Edo CNPP hereby warns them not to undermine the office of the governor no matter the situation because as a major stakeholder, we will not accept or condone such gimmicks and uncivilised political culture in Edo State.

“The governor is the symbol of Edo people for now as the number one citizen, hence, our concern to condemn the action and educate them on the potency and importance of the office of the governor no matter the political differences.

“Edo State CNPP is seriously bothered about the barbaric and heartless disposition by these youths because an attack on Edo state governor is a direct attack on the generality of Edo people.

“Finally, we call on all well-meaning Edo sons and daughters to condemn the nefarious action and appeal to security agencies to as a matter of urgency investigate the matter.’’

Oribhabor called on the Edo Government to set up an inquiry to ascertain the intention behind the attack.

NAN recalls that the governor had since denied plan to impose any candidate on the people of the senatorial district.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

cnpp

CNPP condemns attack on Obaseki

— 23rd August 2018

NAN The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) has condemned the attack on Gov. Godwin Obaseki by some youths in Edo Central Senatorial district on Aug. 20. The Chairman of the CNPP, Mr Roy Oribhabor, who gave the condemnation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Thursday, described the…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari’s sterling quality can guarantee his victory in 2019 general elections — lawyer

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN A legal practitioner, Mr Realwan Okpanachi says that President Muhammadu Buhari is likely to be re-elected in 2019 due to his sterling quality of trust. Okpanachi, of Joe Abrahams (SAN) & Company, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja. According to him, many Nigerians, especially…

  • cislac

    CISLAC , Police, others, move to empower Nigerians to expose corrupt officials

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Nigeria Police and other stakeholders on Monday set up a system to empower Nigerians to expose corrupt officials . Mr Kolawole Banwo, Programme Manager, (CISLAC), said this at a one-day Stakeholders Consultation towards Establishment of Steering Committee for the Advocacy and Legal Advice Centre (ALAC) in Abuja….

  • IFAD

    IFAD trains market women and farmers in Taraba

    — 23rd August 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Federal Government has assisted International Funds for Agricultural Development (IFAD), through the Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP), on Thursday to train farmers in processors and market women on the use of standard weight and measures for rice and Cassava products. At a workshop held in Jalingo, the National Programme Coordinator, Dr….

  • ADEMOLA ADELEKE

    Osun 2018: Get your PVCs, Ademola Adeleke urges residents

    — 23rd August 2018

    NAN Ahead of the Sept. 22 governorship election in Osun, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, has urged residents to get their Permanent Voter’s Cards to enable them exercise their voting rights. Ademola Adeleke, in a statement by his Director of Media and Publicity, Olawale Rasheed, on Thursday in Osogbo, said that…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share