NAN

The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) has condemned the attack on Gov. Godwin Obaseki by some youths in Edo Central Senatorial district on Aug. 20.

The Chairman of the CNPP, Mr Roy Oribhabor, who gave the condemnation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Thursday, described the attack as callous, irresponsible and unnecessary.

He called on parents to warn their wards against undermining constituted authority, noting that the attack negated democratic principles.

It will be recalled that Obaseki was attacked by some youths under the aegis of Esan Youth Movement, over his alleged plan to impose a senatorial candidate on the people.

The governor, who was almost physically attacked by the youths, was pelted with `pure water’ sachets.

The CNPP chief said the action of the youths called for serious concern and must be condemned by all.

READ ALSO Why APC is conducting fresh membership registration – Chieftain

“It has become necessary to call on the APC youths to know that Obaseki is not the governor of APC alone, but also of Edo State, who must be treated will all sense of respect.

“Edo CNPP hereby warns them not to undermine the office of the governor no matter the situation because as a major stakeholder, we will not accept or condone such gimmicks and uncivilised political culture in Edo State.

“The governor is the symbol of Edo people for now as the number one citizen, hence, our concern to condemn the action and educate them on the potency and importance of the office of the governor no matter the political differences.

“Edo State CNPP is seriously bothered about the barbaric and heartless disposition by these youths because an attack on Edo state governor is a direct attack on the generality of Edo people.

“Finally, we call on all well-meaning Edo sons and daughters to condemn the nefarious action and appeal to security agencies to as a matter of urgency investigate the matter.’’

Oribhabor called on the Edo Government to set up an inquiry to ascertain the intention behind the attack.

NAN recalls that the governor had since denied plan to impose any candidate on the people of the senatorial district.