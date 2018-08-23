Why APC is conducting fresh membership registration – Chieftain— 23rd August 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Delta State, Hyacinth Enuha, on Thursday, said the party is embarking on membership registration exercise to use it a basis to conduct direct primaries where candidates of the party would emerge for the 2019 general election.
He said the party opted for direct primaries to discouraged the financial inducement of delegates by deep pocket politicians which usually characterize delegates’ primaries leading to the emergence of unpopular candidates.
According to Enuha, the registration exercise which is expected to begin nationwide from next week will cover old and new members, adding however that those who registered in 2013/2014, will be required to revalidate their membership.
“After the registration, permanent membership cards will be issued which will be the voting cards for the direct primaries. There will be no more issues of locking delegates in hotel rooms, feed them for three days and induce them with lots of money to vote for a particular person.
“It will be difficult to bribe the entire members of the party at any level. So an aspirant does not need to have so much millions to emerge as candidate. What needs to be done is for the aspirants to mobilise the grassroots and convince them to vote for him or her.
“The direct primary is a popularity contest because the people know who they want,” he said.
The APC leader spoke in Ogwashi-Uku while playing host to an aspirant for the state House of Assembly seat for Aniocha South constituency, Mr. Victor Sorokwu who led his campaign team on a consultation visit.
Enuha gave credence to the national leader of APC and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu for muting the idea of direct primaries, and commended the national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole for keying it, insisting that it will bring about progress in the nation’s democracy.
The APC leader in Delta north who said he was overwhelmed by the level of commitment by the House of Assembly hopeful, assured Mr. Sorokwu of a level playing field for all the aspirants reminding him that the option of direct primary was adopted to make it easier for only those who are grassroots oriented to emerge as candidates.
READ ALSO: Osun 2018: Again, 2 party members drag Adeleke to court over primary
Sorokwu, a practicing journalist, had told his host that if supported and given the ticket, he is capable of dislodging the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and delivering the legislative seat to the APC.
Sorokwu was the Secretary of Izu campaign organisation, the platform used for the APC chairmanship candidate in the January 6, 2018 local council election in Delta State.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Turbaning: Igbo community in Katsina congratulates Kalu23rd August 2018
-
PDP accuses INEC of plans to release unclaimed PVCs to APC23rd August 2018
-
2019: Boroffice solicits support for Buhari23rd August 2018
Latest
Why APC is conducting fresh membership registration – Chieftain— 23rd August 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Delta State, Hyacinth Enuha, on Thursday, said the party is embarking on membership registration exercise to use it a basis to conduct direct primaries where candidates of the party would emerge for the 2019 general election. He said the party opted for direct…
-
Osun 2018: Again, 2 party members drag Adeleke to court over primary— 23rd August 2018
NAN Two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members, in Osun State, have filed a suit at an Osogbo High Court challenging the candidacy of Sen. Ademola Adeleke as the party’s flag bearer in the September 22 governorship election. The suit filed, on Monday, by Mr. Oyetunji Suredi and Mr. Olagboye Adedamola, is coming on the heels…
-
SON urged to get rid of substandard clippers— 23rd August 2018
A call has gone to the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to get rid of fake and substandard clippers because of their negative economic and health implications. Chief Ngozi Victor Mbadiwe who spoke, on Monday, said the call became imperative because many unsuspecting Nigerians are falling victims of buying fake clippers everyday only to discover…
-
FAO trains 51 agric workers to boost extension services in North East— 23rd August 2018
NAN The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations says it has trained no fewer than 51 agricultural workers under its Farmer Field School (FFS) in the North East. FAO’s Communication and Reporting Officer, Ms Patrina Pink, in Maiduguri said, on Thursday, that the training was to provide farmers with extension services information…
-
FRSC, association conduct free eye tests for motorists— 23rd August 2018
NAN The Benue State Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has conducted free eye tests for more than 60 commercial motorists, in Makurdi. The command conducted the tests in partnership with the Benue State Chapter of the Optometrists Association of Nigeria. The exercise, described as part of the corporate social responsibility initiative of…
-
Entertainment
FULL LIST: Cardi B, Gambino, others win at 2018 MTV VMAs— 21st August 2018
New winners have emerged at the MTV Video Music Awards, which held on Monday at Radio City Music Hall, New York. Rapper and new mum, Cardi B entered the night with the most nominations and won some awards. Jennifer Lopez received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Childish Gambino won three awards, making him one…
South-West Report
OAU FOOD BAZAAR: Indigenous delicacies inspire tribal affinity at Ife festival— 23rd August 2018
The programme was aimed at showcasing the “Africanness” iof indigenous foods peculiar to different ethnic groups and their relevance to the people’s health. Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, reverberated with a gale of cultural and traditional splendor recently when the institution showcased a sociocultural programme tagged: “Ife Festival of Food…
-
Abuja Metro
Hospital beds for highest bidders— 22nd August 2018
Fred Ezeh Some inexplicable, inhumane, illegal and “wicked” practice is being recorded at some hospitals owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). Services at these hospitals have become the exclusive right of those who could afford. READ ALSO: FCTA begins takeover process of health facilities Bed spaces now go to the highest bidders. It is…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
Pomp, colour as Presbyterian Church clocks 172 years in Nigeria— 21st August 2018
In June 1952 the administration of the Church of Scotland Mission adopted the name “The Presbyterian Church of Eastern Nigeria” Judex Okoro, Calabar It was pomp and ceremony as the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria clicked glasses to mark over a century on the shores of Nigeria to spread the gospel to the ends of the…
Literary Review
Onye Nkuzi for presentation in October— 18th August 2018
Onye Nkuzi, according to Dr. Okwuosa, “is a historical biography which stands out in the league of contemporary Nigerian biographies Simeon Mpamugoh Onye Nkuzi, Teacher, Statesman, Icon of Education, a historical biography, offers riveting insights into the life and times of a grandee – Honorable Reuben Ibekwe Uzoma, OBE, OFR, LL.D (honoris causa), and his…
-
Lifeline
At Sallah, knife sellers strike gold in Bauchi— 23rd August 2018
Each year, the knife sellers are seen waiting for customers. They also sharpen blunt knives to make the slaughtering of animals for Eid el-Kabir easier. • We make up to N20, 000 daily selling, sharpening knives, they claim Paul Orude, Bauchi On Tuesday, Muslims in Nigeria joined their counterparts around the world to celebrate this…
Education Review
How UNICAL tackled cultism, handout, withheld results – Ex-lawmaker— 21st August 2018
“In the past, people had a bad impression of the university with regards to cultism among other things. But to the glory of God, that era has gone… Okey Sampson, Aba A former senator, Mrs. Nkechi Nwogu, who hails from Abia State, is currently the Governing Council chairman of the University of Calabar (UNICAL). She…
-
TSWeekend
How Reginald won Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural pageant— 17th August 2018
Miss Gina Reginald, 20, has emerged the winner of Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural beauty pageant held recently at Imo Trade and Investment Centre, Owerri, Imo State. READ ALSO: Niger Delta peace still fragile, Clark warns FG She defeated 18 other contestants to win the coveted crown and smiled home with a brand new MG5 car….
Opinion
Adieu Kofi Annan, servant of peace— 23rd August 2018
Annan was virtually everywhere in the world where peace was needed, including Nigeria in 1998 to support the transition to civilian rule after many years of military dictatorship. Lewis Obi The day Mr. Kofi Annan resigned the position of Joint Special Representative of the United Nations and the Arab League for Syria, in 2012, it…
Columnists
-
Africa Wildlife Foundation and concession of ecotourism Matters arising— 23rd August 2018
Ecotourism remains the most considered direct use value of nature of national parks, as tourist proceeds are tied to market value Frank Meke The very sensitive issue of commercialization and privatization of ecotourism activities in our seven (formerly eight) national parks has raged unsuccessfully for over 16 years. At the early projection of this effort,…
-
Should the Python not dance naked again?— 23rd August 2018
When Python dances naked, that is the height of ignominy. It tells you that the Python has nothing else to hide Ben Okezie Between November 27 to December 26, 2017 , the people of South Eastern state, especially Abians, woke up to their chagrin to find a large Python in Nigerian Army uniform snaked into the…
-
Who’ll rebuild the fractured nation, Nigeria?— 23rd August 2018
I see more bloodshed and I see the nation heading for anarchy and more discord. This raises my fear that the election of 2019 may divide the nation further Newton Jibunoh During the last nine months, I have written a number of essays on a weekly basis for The Sun newspaper concerning the numerous crises…
-
The best entrepreneurs are here to solve societal problems— 23rd August 2018
Nigerian enterprises have suffered one critical deficit. It is the subsisting inability of our entrepreneurs to run vast business chains, or networks of branches. Jimanze Ego-Alowes When I told Uzoechie that the entrepreneur who founded Slot was easily one of the greatest, if not the greatest Nigerian entrepreneur in modern times, he shuddered, almost derisively….
-
Of defections and counter-narratives— 23rd August 2018
Tinubu’s narratives differ significantly from what the defectors told us when they left the APC. The story has turned to one of claims and counter-claims Amanze Obi We have in recent weeks been struggling with the rough edges of history. The events of 2014 have come alive again, four years after. And the conclusion is simple….
-
Readers’ language clinic (1)— 22nd August 2018
This column is for the exchange of meaningful ideas on various aspects of the English language and its correct usage — I am merely an active coordinator Ebere Wabara On July 18, 2018, I published the following blunder entitled “Military junta” incorrect. One anonymous reader sent me the SMS below and declared, in blissful ignorance,…
-
Back from Fujairah, beyond Dubai… on the tickets of the GUO Emperor— 22nd August 2018
I was in deep contemplation thinking about my benevolent mentors when in faraway Fujairah I encountered the Onwa GUO Emperor alone in his hotel room Emma Okocha “Never trouble another for what you can do yourself, never spend your money before you have it, never buy what you do not want because it’s cheap; we never…
-
If I am in government…— 22nd August 2018
I must continue to be a critic even if I become the Governor of Imo State by tomorrow. I will not fail to listen to critical minds and use them to form advisory committee of my government. Nathan Uzorma Protus This article was written and published this year but I have decided to repeat it…
-
Bible proofs God is not against polygamy— 22nd August 2018
If the Heavenly Father has no law against polygamy and Jesus Christ did not speak against it in the Holy Bible, how could it be sinful? Sina Adedipe One thing I have realized from the reactions of readers in the ten years that I have been writing on polygamy in this column is that those…
-
Does President or faction of Senate have power to reconvene upper legislative chamber on vacation? (1)— 22nd August 2018
It is only the Senate President, or in his absence, the Deputy Senate President, that can reconvene a properly adjourned session when the Senate is on its annual recess. Mike Ozekhome There has, of recent, been some focus and hoopla about whether or not the president, or some 30 All Progressive Congress (APC) senators can…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply