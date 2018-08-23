Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Delta State, Hyacinth Enuha, on Thursday, said the party is embarking on membership registration exercise to use it a basis to conduct direct primaries where candidates of the party would emerge for the 2019 general election.

He said the party opted for direct primaries to discouraged the financial inducement of delegates by deep pocket politicians which usually characterize delegates’ primaries leading to the emergence of unpopular candidates.

According to Enuha, the registration exercise which is expected to begin nationwide from next week will cover old and new members, adding however that those who registered in 2013/2014, will be required to revalidate their membership.

“After the registration, permanent membership cards will be issued which will be the voting cards for the direct primaries. There will be no more issues of locking delegates in hotel rooms, feed them for three days and induce them with lots of money to vote for a particular person.

“It will be difficult to bribe the entire members of the party at any level. So an aspirant does not need to have so much millions to emerge as candidate. What needs to be done is for the aspirants to mobilise the grassroots and convince them to vote for him or her.

“The direct primary is a popularity contest because the people know who they want,” he said.

The APC leader spoke in Ogwashi-Uku while playing host to an aspirant for the state House of Assembly seat for Aniocha South constituency, Mr. Victor Sorokwu who led his campaign team on a consultation visit.

Enuha gave credence to the national leader of APC and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu for muting the idea of direct primaries, and commended the national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole for keying it, insisting that it will bring about progress in the nation’s democracy.

The APC leader in Delta north who said he was overwhelmed by the level of commitment by the House of Assembly hopeful, assured Mr. Sorokwu of a level playing field for all the aspirants reminding him that the option of direct primary was adopted to make it easier for only those who are grassroots oriented to emerge as candidates.

READ ALSO: Osun 2018: Again, 2 party members drag Adeleke to court over primary

Sorokwu, a practicing journalist, had told his host that if supported and given the ticket, he is capable of dislodging the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and delivering the legislative seat to the APC.

Sorokwu was the Secretary of Izu campaign organisation, the platform used for the APC chairmanship candidate in the January 6, 2018 local council election in Delta State.