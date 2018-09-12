– The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2018 - Cloud over PDP’s offer to Otedola
12th September 2018 - Houses, farmland submerged as flood hits 7 communities in Edo
12th September 2018 - NCC and CPC commence joint telecoms probe
12th September 2018 - High cost of nomination forms
12th September 2018 - SUN GIRL LUKE GIFT
11th September 2018 - Taraba APC crisis: New chair sues for peace
11th September 2018 - Cell phone addiction causes hearing loss – Experts
11th September 2018 - PenCom recovers N14.76b outstanding contributions, penalties
11th September 2018 - Flood: Adamawa Govt assures citizens of prompt response
11th September 2018 - Ritualists murder six-year-old girl for money in Taraba
Home / Cover / National / Cloud over PDP’s offer to Otedola
OTEDOLA

Cloud over PDP’s offer to Otedola

— 12th September 2018

Otedola is son of a former governor of the state and is from the same Epe axis as the incumbent, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Tosin Ajirire, Moshood Adebayo, Remi Adefulu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

There is a cloud of uncertainty over the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State.

READ ALSO: PDP never contested to win in Lagos State- Aspirant

Reports had indicated, yesterday that the PDP had offered the ticket to oil magnate, Femi Otedola, and that he had accepted to be the PDP flag-bearer in next year’s governorship poll in Lagos.

Otedola is son of a former governor of the state and is from the same Epe axis as the incumbent, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The billionaire businessman has, however, dismissed the offer.

His media aide, who declined to be named, told Daily Sun, yesterday evening that “although an offer was made, he has not accepted it. He’s still consulting…”

Regardless, social media was awash with news that Otedola, had ‘accepted’ to run for governorship on PDP’s ticket.

Foremost journalist, Chief Dele Momodu, had also tweeted earlier yesterday that Otedola, who is on vacation abroad, would be running for the Lagos governorship ticket on PDP platform.

READ ALSO: Dele Momodu’s lion tribe of journalists

He wrote: “Breaking news: Lagos 2019 promises to be interesting. PDP offers Femi Otedola governorship ticket. He’s accepted and personally confirmed to The Boss newspaper.”

On his Instagram page, same day, Otedola shared a video of himself enjoying a ride in a miniature vehicle. He captioned the video: “Never too old to catch some fun … F.Ote.”

On Monday, Ambode declared his intention to seek re-election in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress. The governor told party faithful in Alausa, the seat of power in the state,after he picked his nomination form in Abuja, to join him to build a prosperous state driven by a vibrant economy, equity and justice.

But, the PDP has washed its hands of any offer of a governorship ticket to Otedola.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan told Daily Sun, in a telephone interview, that the party does not have the tradition of offering a governorship to anyone.

Ologbondiyan explained that PDP aspirants for various positions are expected to obtain nomination forms after which they will participate in a credible primary; to produce the party’s candidate, in any election.

He, however, said if Otedola is interested in the PDP governorship ticket in Lagos, he should buy the nomination forms to enable him participate in the primary election.

READ ALSO: PDP determined to capture Lagos governorship in 2019

“Does the PDP offer ticket? If he wants to contest, he should come and collect a nomination form. PDP does not offer tickets. Aspirants on the platform of the PDP buy forms, go through credible primary election. There are people in Lagos who have bought forms for the primaries. We don’t offer tickets. We offer forms; if you interested, you come and buy and contest,” the PDP spokesman stated.

Reacting to the development, Lagos state chapter of the party, said it was unaware of the ticket being offered to Otedola or his acceptance of such.The state chapter, however, said it would be happy to see him aspire for the exalted position on the party’s platform.

A leader of the party and former Works minister, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, who spoke on the development said he was unaware of the latest development.

“I cannot confirm to you, yet whether he (Otedola) would be running on PDP ticket or not. I can assure you things will be clearer by tomorrow (today),” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OTEDOLA

Cloud over PDP’s offer to Otedola

— 12th September 2018

Otedola is son of a former governor of the state and is from the same Epe axis as the incumbent, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode. Tosin Ajirire, Moshood Adebayo, Remi Adefulu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja There is a cloud of uncertainty over the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State. READ ALSO: PDP never contested to…

  • FLOODED HOUSES

    Houses, farmland submerged as flood hits 7 communities in Edo

    — 12th September 2018

    The earth roads in the communities were flooded, that residents now make use ferry and canoes to access their houses • Govt shuts 10 illegal burrow pits in Benin Tony Osauzo, Benin Flood from the River Niger has hit seven communities in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, submerging hundreds of houses and…

  • CPC

    NCC and CPC commence joint telecoms probe

    — 12th September 2018

    The Nigerian Telecommunications Commission (NCC) and the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) have commenced a joint probe of the telecommunications sector. READ ALSO: Active mobile lines decrease to 161.4m in July – NCC The probe was prompted by consumer issues in the industry. In a joint statement released in Abuja, yesterday, the NCC and the CPC said…

  • HIGH COST OF NOMINATION FORMS

    High cost of nomination forms

    — 12th September 2018

    As the 2019 general election approaches, the high cost of nomination and expression of interest forms is generating ripples in the polity. The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) are some of the parties that have announced the fees that political aspirants…

  • APC

    Taraba APC crisis: New chair sues for peace

    — 11th September 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Newly-inaugurated chairman of the Taraba State All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi, has called on the Aisha Alhassan-led faction to join hands with the new party executive to build the party in the state and prepare for victory ahead of the forthcoming general elections. El-Sudi made the call, on Tuesday,…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share