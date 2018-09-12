Cloud over PDP’s offer to Otedola

Otedola is son of a former governor of the state and is from the same Epe axis as the incumbent, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Tosin Ajirire, Moshood Adebayo, Remi Adefulu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

There is a cloud of uncertainty over the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State.

Reports had indicated, yesterday that the PDP had offered the ticket to oil magnate, Femi Otedola, and that he had accepted to be the PDP flag-bearer in next year’s governorship poll in Lagos.

Otedola is son of a former governor of the state and is from the same Epe axis as the incumbent, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The billionaire businessman has, however, dismissed the offer.

His media aide, who declined to be named, told Daily Sun, yesterday evening that “although an offer was made, he has not accepted it. He’s still consulting…”

Regardless, social media was awash with news that Otedola, had ‘accepted’ to run for governorship on PDP’s ticket.

Foremost journalist, Chief Dele Momodu, had also tweeted earlier yesterday that Otedola, who is on vacation abroad, would be running for the Lagos governorship ticket on PDP platform.

He wrote: “Breaking news: Lagos 2019 promises to be interesting. PDP offers Femi Otedola governorship ticket. He’s accepted and personally confirmed to The Boss newspaper.”

On his Instagram page, same day, Otedola shared a video of himself enjoying a ride in a miniature vehicle. He captioned the video: “Never too old to catch some fun … F.Ote.”

On Monday, Ambode declared his intention to seek re-election in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress. The governor told party faithful in Alausa, the seat of power in the state,after he picked his nomination form in Abuja, to join him to build a prosperous state driven by a vibrant economy, equity and justice.

But, the PDP has washed its hands of any offer of a governorship ticket to Otedola.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan told Daily Sun, in a telephone interview, that the party does not have the tradition of offering a governorship to anyone.

Ologbondiyan explained that PDP aspirants for various positions are expected to obtain nomination forms after which they will participate in a credible primary; to produce the party’s candidate, in any election.

He, however, said if Otedola is interested in the PDP governorship ticket in Lagos, he should buy the nomination forms to enable him participate in the primary election.

“Does the PDP offer ticket? If he wants to contest, he should come and collect a nomination form. PDP does not offer tickets. Aspirants on the platform of the PDP buy forms, go through credible primary election. There are people in Lagos who have bought forms for the primaries. We don’t offer tickets. We offer forms; if you interested, you come and buy and contest,” the PDP spokesman stated.

Reacting to the development, Lagos state chapter of the party, said it was unaware of the ticket being offered to Otedola or his acceptance of such.The state chapter, however, said it would be happy to see him aspire for the exalted position on the party’s platform.

A leader of the party and former Works minister, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, who spoke on the development said he was unaware of the latest development.

“I cannot confirm to you, yet whether he (Otedola) would be running on PDP ticket or not. I can assure you things will be clearer by tomorrow (today),” he said.