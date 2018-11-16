Newly invited Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze will likely puton the number 10 jersey for Nigeria if he make his debut for Nigeria against South Africa tomorrow.

The number 10 shirt of the Super Eagles is vacant in the absence of captain John Obi Mikel and Chukwueze had been handed the number as seen during their training session ahead of the game tomorrow.

Chukwueze had been training with the number 10 kit and coach Gernot Rohr had also played him from the number 10 role, same role he played this season for the B team of Villarreal.

In Wednesday’s close door session, Chukwueze played in three different positions, starting up from the number 10 position before switching to a false number 9 role later on in the session.

He will likely operate from the right wing for Nigeria if he makes his debut, as that is the role he had played well for the first team of Spanish side, Villarreal, where he has two goals from three starts.