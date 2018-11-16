A plan on how to stop Super Eagles midfield power house, Alex Iwobi by South Africa, when they play against Nigeria tomorrow has been revealed by coach of the South African team, Stuart Baxter.

Iwobi stepped up into the playmaker role for Nigeria, with some measure of success in both AFCON 2019 qualifiers against Libya,which Nigeria won to move top of the group.

He had carried his fine form from Arsenal since the appointment of Unai Emery to the Nigeria national team and Baxter mentioned him as one of the players he had device a means to stop, when both teams meet tomorrow.

READ ALSO Man U rules out January signings

“I have a choice to either put in Hlompho with Sugar Mabunda because they play together, or I can try and go with one of the other two Tebogo Mokoena and Fortune Makaringe ‚ who really are for the future‚” said

Baxter.“I’ve got to make that decision and I’ve got to make that decision based on how we wanna play and how we want to get at them.“So I think, whoever I pick will do the job.“It’s a big task for them to go up against the likes of Alex Iwobi and people like that‚ but I think they will do a job.”