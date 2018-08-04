‘Chukwuemeka Eze’s allegations against Abe, childish’

A frontline politician in Rivers State, Mr. Kuro Briggs, has described the allegations made against Senator Magnus Abe by one Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, as childish and unfortunate.

Kuro, in a statement in Port Harcourt said, ordinarily, it would have been needless to dignify Eze with a response, but for the tissue of lies and misinformation he has tried in vain to dish out to the public.

According to him, “ when a man like Eze, who should have known better concerning the reputation of Distinguished Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, becomes an agent of misinformation, then it calls for concern.

“It is important to state here that Senator Abe never worked against Dr. Dakuku Peterside before and during 2015 general election as Eze mischievously claimed.

READ ALSO I will restructure Nigeria if elected president –Makarfi

It was reported by both international, local and INEC monitors that the 2015 elections in Rivers State did not meet the standards of an election even by Nigerian standards.”

He further said, “Rivers people remember vividly that Abe was a candidate in that election and was a victim of the election like Peterside, so how can Eze come out four years later to blame Senator Abe for the outcome of the election?

“What did Abe do for himself that he did not do for Peterside? Was it Abe that stopped the APC victory even in Opobo, where Peterside comes from or Ikwerre Local Government, where Amaechi comes from? It is on record that Senator Abe campaigned vigorously for Peterside and indeed all APC candidates in the seven local government areas that make up his senatorial district (Rivers South-East).

“He, (Abe) paid for and released jingles on radio and television in support of Peterside and all the other APC candidates.

I need not remind Eze that APC eventually got a reprieve in the courts, but Peterside lost at the Supreme Court. Was that also as a result of Senator Abe’s sabotage?

“In the rerun elections when voting was allowed, all APC candidates in Senator Abe’s senatorial district including those opposed to Abe won overwhelmingly, while those in other senatorial zones failed to do as well, was that also Senator Abe’s fault.

“Chief Eze childishly argued that there was an agreement for Peterside to handover to Abe after eight years, really?”