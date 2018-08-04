– The Sun News
Ahmed Makarfi

I will restructure Nigeria if elected president –Makarfi

— 4th August 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A Peoples Democratic Party presidential hopeful, Ahmed Makarfi, has said, if elected president, the first thing he would do is to restructure the country. Makarfi made this known yesterday in Lokoja when he visited the PDP state secretariat on a familiarization tour.

The presidential hopeful who noted that there is so much hunger and starvation in the land, added that Nigerians need a trusted leader who will carry out restructuring that will be beneficial to every Nigerian.

He stressed that he would start with institutional restructuring noting that the current situation whereby government agencies like the EFCC, police and others are made answerable to the government of the day would no longer be as they would be made answerable to Nigerians.

Makarfi said he has ad- equate knowledge of every part of Nigeria and their problems, assuring that, if given the chance, he knows how to fix the problems.

While appealing to PDP faithful to remain united and focused, he said he brought back the party to where it is today when some people were bent on destroying it.

He urged members not to allow people who are fond of jumping from one party to the other to hijack the party saying he has been a loyal PDP member right from the scratch.

“We should not create the impression that loyalty does not pay,” he counselled.
Ahmed Makarfi said in 2007 when the tenure of former President Olusegun Obasanjo was about to come to an end, the then party chairman, Ahmadu Ali, called on all the governors to select somebody among them to succeed Obasanjo, and he was appointed, only for some people to scuttle the process.

He said he did not leave the party because of that like some are found doing today, noting that power comes from God.

