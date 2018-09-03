– The Sun News
Chinese scientists develop new wound healing dressing material

— 3rd September 2018

NAN

Chinese scientists have developed a new kind of adhesive antibacterial hydrogel that can be used in wound healing treatment.

A dressing material is essential for skin wound healing, designing wound dressing materials with antibacterial properties, therapeutic effects and suitable mechanical properties has practical significance in health care.

Hydrogel wound dressings have gained popularity in recent years, but they have shortcomings such as an inability to fit the skin and a lack of antibacterial properties.

Researchers with Xi’an Jiaotong University in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province have designed a self-healing, injectable hydrogel that has multiple functions as a wound dressing, especially for joint skin damage.

With high adhesion, the hydrogel can quickly seal wounds of any shape and bonds with the wound’s edge, providing a physical barrier against contaminants while simulating moist skin conditions.

The hydrogel can help stop bleeding and prevent wound infection, promoting rapid healing of the wound.

Also, the skin-like material exhibits stretchable and compressible properties, which significantly reduce the discomfort associated with traditional wound dressings.

The hydrogel has great potential as an effective bioactive wound dressing. The research was published in the journal Biomaterials.

