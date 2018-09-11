Chibok girls’ advocacy never ploy to entrench this govt – Ezekwesili— 11th September 2018
“You are so wrong to even, in anyway, equate advocacy for a campaign for this administration. You are wrong and you ought to apologise for that…”
Okwe Obi, Abuja
Former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has refuted claims that her advocacy for the release of the abducted school girls in Chibok community was a ploy to entrench the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.
READ ALSO: Police parade commander, 21 others involved in Chibok girls’ kidnap
Ezekwesili, who dissected the achievements of the current administration on a television programme, monitored in Abuja, yesterday, explained that there was no link between her advocacy and the 2015 election.
The former World Bank vice president, who was visibly angry, demanded an apology.
“The first mistake you made was for you to say that I was at the front burner campaigning for this administration. A campaign for a government with a constitutional mandate for security and welfare to bring children of the poor who have been taken from their school can not be equated for a campaign of an administration.
“You are so wrong to even, in anyway, equate advocacy for a campaign for this administration. You are wrong and you ought to apologise for that, and say I probably framed my question wrongly,” she stressed.
Not done, she also faulted the fight against corruption, and insisted it is skewed.
“The fight against corruption has not started because it has to be much more comprehensive…” she said.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
EFCC boss urges Nigerians to support fight against corruption22nd August 2018
-
Nigerians knock police over detention of journalist16th August 2018
-
Insecurity, 2019 elections: CAN declares 3 days prayer for Nigeria15th August 2018
Latest
Chibok girls’ advocacy never ploy to entrench this govt – Ezekwesili— 11th September 2018
“You are so wrong to even, in anyway, equate advocacy for a campaign for this administration. You are wrong and you ought to apologise for that…” Okwe Obi, Abuja Former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has refuted claims that her advocacy for the release of the abducted school girls in Chibok community was a…
-
Zamfara APC crisis: Yari, Marafa to know fate Sept 14— 11th September 2018
A Federal High Court in Abuja has summoned the All Progressives Congress (APC) faction loyal to Zamfara Governor, Abdul’Aziz Yari, to show cause why it should not recognise the Senator Kabir Garba Marafa faction as the duly-elected executive for the state chapter. READ ALSO: 2019: Senator Marafa’s faction wants direct primaries in Zamfara Marafa disclosed this…
-
Obinna Uzoh submits senatorial nomination form, calls for unity in PDP— 11th September 2018
Uzoh said his interest in the race is the welfare of his people, with a promise to give the people of Anambra South Senatorial District quality representation Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka One of the frontline politicians in Anambra State, Dr. Obinna Uzoh, yesterday, submitted his senatorial nomination and expression of intent forms at the Anambra state…
-
Aguma discharged duties creditably – senior lawyers— 11th September 2018
“His death directly touched the governor and members of the State Executive Council (SEC). He was a dedicated lawyer, who discharged his duties creditably.” Tony John, Port Harcourt The Body of Benchers and Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria have described the late Attorney-General of Rivers State, Emmanuel Aguma (SAN), as a dedicated legal practitioner,…
-
2019: IPMAN, PTD, others buy nomination form for el-Rufai— 11th September 2018
Receiving the nomination form from the head of the delegation, El-Rufai described the development as the most pleasant surprise of his life. Adewale Sanyaolu and Sola Ojo, Kaduna The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association (PTD), National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and two other associations have bought the…
-
Entertainment
My grass to grace story – Tim Godfrey, gospel musician— 9th September 2018
Ayo Alonge With his regular display of uncommon stunts and effulgent acrobatics, Tim Godfrey remains a gospel singer everyone looks out for on stage. His performances are electrifying to say the least. Born and raised in Kaduna, the Abia State indigene hides nothing in this encounter, as he opens up on virtually all issues involving…
South-West Report
Osun guber: FG plotting to subvert polls – Adeleke— 10th September 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ademola Adeleke, has accused the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to manipulate the poll in favour of its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, in order to impose him on the state. This was contained in a press statement signed…
-
Abuja Metro
Mother from hell: Kills, buries 7-month-old daughter— 5th September 2018
The police suspect that the mother might have killed the innocent child to get back at (the child’s) father who broke her heart after promising to marry her and ended up with another woman. Molly Kilete, Abuja Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) played host to an unusual incident last week, when 24-year-old woman was…
Oriental News
Red card for Osu caste in Enugu— 5th September 2018
Many Igbo communities have continued to eliminate the Osu caste system. Irete in Owerri West in a grand ceremony recently abolished the obnoxious system Magnus Eze, Enugu There was complete display of emotion at St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral open arena, 4 Corners Ozalla, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu, as the people of the…
-
Features
My grass to grace story – Tim Godfrey, gospel musician— 9th September 2018
Ayo Alonge With his regular display of uncommon stunts and effulgent acrobatics, Tim Godfrey remains a gospel singer everyone looks out for on stage. His performances are electrifying to say the least. Born and raised in Kaduna, the Abia State indigene hides nothing in this encounter, as he opens up on virtually all issues involving…
Literary Review
Chidi Kwubiri exploits in Accra— 7th September 2018
Gallery 1957 is based in Accra and is dedicated to contemporary art, with a curatorial focus on West Africa. The gallery presents a programme of exhibitions, installations and performances Olamide Babatunde SMO Contemporary Art, Nigeria, in collaboration with Gallery 1957, Ghana, recently exhibited Nigerian-based-German artist, Chidi Kwubiri’s solo exhibition entitled motionEmotion in Ghana. READ ALSO: Identity…
-
Lifeline
JDPC holds peace summit in Lagos— 6th September 2018
Jet Stanley Madu Recently, the Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), an outstation of St. Matthew Catholic Church, Amukoko, Lagos, organised a one-day peace summit. The parish priest, Reverend Father Emmanuel S. Likoko, SPS, said the event was intended to get people of the community and its environs to better appreciate themselves. He said the…
Education Review
Readers Platform Congress urges government to encourage reading culture in Nigeria— 8th September 2018
GLORIA IKEGBULE ‘Knowledge is Power’ is a popular mantra among educators. Reading, it is believed plays a key role in the acquisition of knowledge and the dismissal of ignorance for progressive impact. It is against this background that the Readers Platform, conceived in October 2016, held her inaugural Readers Congress in Lagos. The visioner, Ojedele…
-
TSWeekend
How Elizabeth Adoga became The Face of Prestige Nigeria— 31st August 2018
Pretty Elizabeth Adoga has emerged winner of this year’s edition of The Face of Prestige Nigeria held at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos on Saturday, August 25. Adoga clinched the coveted crown after a keen contest having trounced 10 other contestants. Speaking on her victory, she said: “I am excited I won. I knew I was…
Opinion
Linking me to NDDC contracts is Malicious and Blackmail says Cairo— 10th September 2018
Kenneth Udeh Leading Governorship candidate of the All Progressive’s Congress in Delta State Dr. Cairo Ojougboh has reacted to a media report that he was awarded an NDDC contract. The former House of Representatives member described the report as malicious and blatant lies from the pit of he’ll. Dr. Cairo Ojougboh in a media statement…
Columnists
-
Who’s afraid of restructuring?— 10th September 2018
No Nigerian who truly wants this country to be great and prosperous should be afraid of restructuring. It is about a country serving the interests of the majority Eric Osagie Restructuring has become a word to love or loathe, depending on which part of the divide you stand in the ongoing heated debate about our…
-
Wrong time to die— 10th September 2018
That word ‘wrong’ reminded me of similar ‘wrongs’… A few days back, my daughter overheard me lamenting that my mother-in-law died at a wrong time. Casmir Igbokwe First Bank sent me a miraculous credit alert penultimate Wednesday. It was N200,000. The value of the money may not be much. But in today’s Nigeria, every kobo…
-
“Bad stomach” – Irritable bowel syndrome— 9th September 2018
Periods of stress & emotional conflict can cause depression and anxiety, which ultimately exacerbate episodes of irritable bowel syndrome. Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo I received 4 calls from 4 different women, when I discussed Peptic Ulcer Disease (PUD). Four of them used the same words “bad stomach”, to describe 4 very different symptoms, they were experiencing. Viz;-…
-
Time for a decency act— 9th September 2018
The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives must push for the enactment of the Decency Act in Nigeria. Ada Obaje On August 28, 2018, Mr. Ayodeji David Abejide, the Managing Director of GTBank Liberia, apparently in a fit of temper flung his calculator right in the face of…
-
Are you a giver or taker?— 9th September 2018
Make sure you’re a giver, and not a matcher – someone who remembers every little thing they gave and expects the equal amount in return… Njideka Nwapa-Ibuaka Dear Readers, some people live life being just on the take – looking at what they can get out of every situation. They’re also not interested in doing…
-
7 mistakes newly married couples should avoid— 9th September 2018
There are several common mistakes married couples make which ensure that their marriage gets off to a bad start. The good news is that these pitfalls can easily be avoided. Kate Halim The day you get married is the happiest day of your life. It’s the day you have spent the last few years dreaming…
-
Couples clinic: Are you a giver or taker?— 9th September 2018
NJIDEKA NWAPA-IBUAKA DEAR READERS, Some people live life being just on the take – looking at what they can get out of every situation. They’re also not interested in doing something unless they get something in return. In some way none of us will do anything unless we get something out of it but true…
-
I THOUGHT he prized genuineness above lipstick and high-heels— 9th September 2018
I thought Sotonye was done and dusted and he prized genuineness and thoughtfulness above lipstick and high-heels. Efe Anaughe What! Teju, here? My heart raced, pumping sporadically as I felt a shot of adrenaline go straight to my brain. Oh yes you got that right, I was having a panic attack. It was just two…
-
Effects of toxic relationships on HEALTH— 9th September 2018
Studies have shown that our stress levels negatively impact health. Stress can increase just about every health issue such as brain, thyroid, immune, and weight problems. Bisi Daniels In continuation of the series on why people continue to stay in toxic relationships, it is important for us understand the impact of such relationships on our…
-
The public servant as a transformational leader— 9th September 2018
Turning the Nigerian public servant into a transformational leader requires the development of distinctive competence of adapting existing public managers Tunji Olaopa These well tested frameworks can be applied to the Nigerian condition but it is important to address our minds to the more important question of why change oriented policies in Nigeria witness perpetual…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply