Home / National / Chibok girls’ advocacy never ploy to entrench this govt – Ezekwesili
ADVOCACY

Chibok girls’ advocacy never ploy to entrench this govt – Ezekwesili

— 11th September 2018

“You are so wrong to even, in anyway, equate advocacy for a campaign for this administration. You are wrong and you ought to apologise for that…”

Okwe Obi, Abuja

Former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has refuted claims that her advocacy for the release of the abducted school girls in Chibok community was a ploy to entrench the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

READ ALSO: Police parade commander, 21 others involved in Chibok girls’ kidnap

Ezekwesili, who dissected the achievements of the current administration on a television programme, monitored in Abuja, yesterday, explained that there was no link between her advocacy and the 2015 election.

The former World Bank vice president, who was visibly angry, demanded an apology.

“The first mistake you made was for you to say that I was at the front burner campaigning for this administration. A campaign for a government with a constitutional mandate for security and welfare to bring children of the poor who have been taken from their school can not be equated for a campaign of an administration.

“You are so wrong to even, in anyway, equate advocacy for a campaign for this administration. You are wrong and you ought to apologise for that, and say I probably framed my question wrongly,” she stressed.

Not done, she also faulted the fight against corruption, and insisted it is skewed.

“The fight against corruption has not started because it has to be much more comprehensive…” she said.

