BOKO HARAM COMMANDER

Police parade commander, 21 others involved in Chibok girls’ kidnap

— 19th July 2018

Christopher Oji and Timothy Olarewaju, Maiduguri

Boko Haram terrorist commander who spearheaded the kidnap of over 200 secondary schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State, in 2014 and 21 other members of the group have been arrested.

He was also responsible for over 50 suicide bombings within Maiduguri, Borno State, and Adamawa State, and the invasion of Bama and Gwoza.

His gang was also responsible for several attacks, ambush and killing of thousands of Nigerians, including security agents and civilians, in Borno and other North-East states of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Army neutralises top Boko Haram commanders

Recovered from the suspects were 11 AK-47 rifles and other weapons.

A senior police officer said, irked by the persistent suicide bombings and killing of residents in the North East by terrorist i recent times, Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris equipped and deployed special operatives of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by DCP Abba Kyari with enough technical intelligence to Maiduguri to trace and arrest the terrorists responsible for suicide bombings and other terrorist attacks in the North East.

The force public relations officer, Moshood Jimoh, said: “After a lot of planning and use of advanced technology, between July 4 and 9, IRT special teams, with support from SARS/CRACK teams of Borno State Command, swung into action and eventually succeeded in arresting 22 con- firmed Boko Haram terrorists (BHT) who confessed to several suicide bomb explo- sions within Borno and Adamawa states, kidnapping of the Chibok schoolgirl, and invasion of Bama and Gwoza, among many other crimes. The suspects narrated various roles each of them played. Among them are the commanders and coordina- tors of suicide bombings in Borno State, Coordinator and members of the Chibok schoolgirls’ kidnapping, ambushes on se- curity agents, logistics suppliers and their receivers of gold, international currencies, cows, etc.

“The suspects are Modu, aka Abor, who confessed to being one of the Boko Haram commanders who coordinated and led the kidnapping of the Chibok schoolgirls in 2014 and several attacks on Bama, Gwoza and Mubi towns in Borno and Adamawa states; Mohammed, who confessed to have participated in the Chibok schoolgirls’ kidnapping and co-ordinating suicide bombings; Jidda, who confessed to have participated in the Chibok schoolgirls’ kidnapping and co-ordinating suicide bombings; Wardi, who also confessed to participating in the Chibok schoolgirls’ kidnapping and co-ordinating suicide bombings; Alhaji Jidda, who confessed to have participated in the Chibok schoolgirls’ kidnapping and co-ordinating suicide bombings and others.

“Ajiri Bu confessed to have participated in the Chibok schoolgirls’ kidnapping and arranging suicide bombings, and others who played one role or the other.

“The suspects have confessed to be masterminds of several attacks and suicide bomb blasts in Baga Road, 3-3, Custom, Bulunkutu, Post Office, Muna, Kasuwan Shanu, Dalori IDP camp, etc, in Maiduguri and many suicide attacks in Adamawa State, killing of thousands of innocent Nigerians, including ambush on security agents and civilians in the many parts of northeast Nigeria.

Eleven rifles and many other weapons and exhibits were recovered from the deadly terrorist group.”

Moshood said the suspects were helping the authorities with useful information to arrest other fleeing Boko Haram commanders.

