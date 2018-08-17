Chelsea vs Arsenal: Maurizio Sarri and Unai Emery head to head – formations, tactics and football philosophy in focus— 17th August 2018
Chelsea and Arsenal underwent change in the summer as both sides replaced their previous managers with Maurizio Sarri and Unai Emery, who have since ushered in new playing styles at their respective clubs.
Chelsea turned to former Napoli coach Sarri to turn their fortunes around after Antonio Conte was sacked despite winning the Premier League and the FA Cup titles during his two-year spell at Stamford Bridge.
Sarri has since gone about switching from the 3-5-2 formation that Conte largely used in his second season in charge of the Blues to a 4-3-3 set-up, which saw Chelsea score three goals away to Huddersfield on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.
Arsenal, meanwhile, opted to appoint Emery as Arsene Wenger’s successor at the Emirates Stadium – with the Spaniard implementing a new style, in which his side play out from the back and press their opponents higher up the pitch.
This change in playing style saw the Gunners unnerve their opening weekend opponents Manchester City although, in the end, Arsenal still lost the clash 2-0 at home.
Sarri and Unai Emery will now come up against each other for the first time since arriving in the Premier League when Chelsea host their London rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.
