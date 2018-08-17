– The Sun News
17th August 2018 - Zola can unlock Morata’s goals at Chelsea, says Wise
17th August 2018 - Eid-El-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 3, 000 personnel for security in Kaduna
17th August 2018 - NDLEA nabs 46 suspected drug barons with 230.34kg substances in Gombe
17th August 2018 - Netanyahu questioned again in long-running corruption probe
17th August 2018 - Engage actively in politics, SDP tells youths
17th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 140 personnel in Badagry
17th August 2018 - Space technology will boost food security, says NASRDA
17th August 2018 - Flood in Indian state kills 164 people, displaces 223,000
17th August 2018 - Pakistani lawmakers elect Imran Khan as new PM
17th August 2018 - I was elected to Edo people not political leaders — Obaseki
Zola can unlock Morata’s goals at Chelsea, says Wise

— 17th August 2018

Goal

The Blues legend hopes that his former team-mate can help the struggling striker rediscover his best form to help them compete for trophies

Dennis Wise believes fellow Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola could be key to helping Alvaro Morata rediscover his goalscoring touch.

Morata has only scored three goals in 2018, and has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge following his omission from Spain’s squad for the World Cup due to his lacklustre form.

READ ALSO NDLEA nabs 46 suspected drug barons with 230.34kg substances in Gombe

But the 25-year-old, for whom Chelsea paid Real Madrid £58 million ($75m) a year ago, is expected to lead the line for Maurizio Sarri’s new-look Blues side despite falling short of expectations so far.

And Wise believes that Sarri’s new assistant Zola could be the one to bring the best out of him.

“I think if we can get Morata scoring goals, I think that is very important,” the former Chelsea captain told Goal. “Obviously last season he got a few injuries and not enough goals but I think he has a lot of quality.

“Once he builds his confidence and scores, you would have a real striker there. I think it has taken him a little bit of time to get used to the Premier League. Last season wasn’t his most outstanding season.

“So I expect a bit more from him. I think he can learn from Gianfranco. I think it will be great and Franco will take him under his wing to help us. If he can get enough goals, then we would start to compete.

“It is important that others share the load as well. [Olivier] Giroud is still there, they are people who can add to that tally and get more goals. I think it is important that they score as well, I think that is something that is a little bit lacking.”

A poor 2017-18 campaign saw Chelsea finish outside the top four for the second time in three seasons and the misfiring Morata found himself as something of a scapegoat.

READ ALSO Netanyahu questioned again in long-running corruption probe

Wise thinks that the current coaching staff will offer their full backing to the beleaguered forward, however, and that such support will help him rediscover his finest form.

“I don’t think Maurizio will, Franco will or the players will [turn their back on Morata],” the 51-year-old added. “I think they will get behind him, so he is someone who you probably need to help a bit. You can see that he really wants to do well.

“Sometimes it doesn’t go as well as you want in your first season, so therefore you are looking for a little bit of help from personnel. There was obviously a lot of change around the club last season. There was a period of six months where there was a lot of upheaval, I would say, now it is all changed.

“I think everyone is looking forward in the season in a positive manner. What we want from Morata is an early goal and to hit the ground running and to make an impact. If he can do that, it can help the team.”

