The Sun News
Latest
27th January 2018 - CHAN semi-final tickets: Morocco, Namibia, Zambia, Sudan do battle today
27th January 2018 - Puel challenges Iheanacho
27th January 2018 - Why Ekiti airport project failed –Afe Babalola, Fayose
27th January 2018 - Makanjuola Deborah 08182838925 [email protected]
27th January 2018 - Saraki’s timely warning on 2019 polls
27th January 2018 - Fake men of God causing havoc in Nigeria –Prophet Abiara
27th January 2018 - Parenting commandments for successful fathers
27th January 2018 - Being a mom: Child discipline mistakes mothers make
27th January 2018 - Common ejaculation problems in men
27th January 2018 - Two Leading Women of NNPC
Home / Sports / CHAN semi-final tickets: Morocco, Namibia, Zambia, Sudan do battle today

CHAN semi-final tickets: Morocco, Namibia, Zambia, Sudan do battle today

— 27th January 2018

Surprise quarterfinalists Namibia are eager to confront African Nations Championship (Chan) hosts and title favourites Morocco today in a packed Casablanca stadium.

The match at the 65 000-seat Stade Mohammed V kicks off the last-eight phase of the competition for home-based footballers with Zambia facing Sudan in Marrakech later the same day.

The home-based Super Eagles will play Angola in Tangiers and Congo Brazzaville meet Libya in Agadir tomorrow and the four winners will advance to the semifinals of the biennial tournament next week Wednesday.

Only the outcome of the clash between Morocco and Namibia appears predictable with few giving the southern African nation any chance of survival.

But Namibia coach Ricardo Mannetti, who played professional football in South Africa and was a midfielder in the national team, begs to differ.

Mannetti told AFP that all the pressure is on Morocco.

“They are the host nation. They are ranked among the top five African football nations, and are expected to win this tournament.

“We are looking forward to taking them on in front of a packed crowd that will include very few supporters of Namibia.

“My boys are tired of playing in near-empty stadiums. Very few people saw us shock Ivory Coast, Uganda and hold Zambia.

“We are desperate to show what we are capable of playing in front of a large audience. Playing in front of a small crowd is no fun.”

Mannetti, who guided Namibia to the regional COSAFA Cup title three years ago, says being dismissed as “no-hopers” before the Morocco tournament has worked to their advantage.

“I believe some Ivorians and Ugandans assumed playing Namibia meant three points. That worked in our favour. My boys vowed to show them we were no pushovers.”

The furthest Morocco, whose squad includes five-goal leading tournament scorer Ayoub el Kaabi, have gone previously is the quarterfinals, losing to Nigeria four years ago.

They hammered Mauritania 4-0 and Guinea 3-1 during the group phase in Casablanca before missing a penalty in a 0-0 draw with Sudan having rested 10 first-choices, including El Kaabi.

Zambia have Augustine Mulenga and Lazarous Kambole – two of only four players who scored more than once in the mini-leagues – while goalkeeper Akram Elhadi has starred for Sudan.

Nigeria have improved with each match, slamming three goals past Equatorial Guinea to top Group C, while Angola have managed only one in 270 minutes, and that came from a penalty.

Congo against Libya is a repeat of a drawn 2014 group match and the north Africans went on to surprisingly win that tournament in South Africa thanks to three penalty shootout successes.

Although restricted to footballers playing in their country of birth, Nations Championship games carry full international status and count toward the monthly FIFA rankings.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why Ekiti airport project failed –Afe Babalola, Fayose

— 27th January 2018

•Says it’s crippling businesses Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Are Afe Babalola, has lamented the absence of an airstrip or airport in the state, saying it has been crippling his business in the university and other efforts. Babalola, who berated former governor of the state , Dr. Kayode Fayemi…

  • Nigeria drifting towards anarchy–Idika Kalu

    — 27th January 2018

    Former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kalu Idika Kal, believes that the international community has reasons to be shocked that Nigeria, which has been playing leadership roles in Africa and beyond, has been unable to manage her own conflicts. Among other issues, he particularly condemned the spate of violence and killings in various parts of the…

  • Benue killings: Wrong people surround Buhari –Ortom

    — 27th January 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to be careful of wrong people who surround him. The governor said this while reacting to a recent statement credited to the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, in an interview, that the recent massacre of innocent people by suspected Fulani herdsmen in…

  • Abia names new CJ

    — 27th January 2018

    Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has appointed Justice Obisike Oji as the Acting Chief Judge of the state barely three hours after the State House of Assembly suspended the incumbent, Justice Theresa Uzokwe. He was sworn in at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office on Friday. Ikpeazu said the appointment became expedient following…

  • Lalong rejects cattle colony in Plateau as herdsmen kill 8, injure 10

    — 27th January 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Eight persons were killed and 10 others injured on Thursday night when suspected Fulani herdsmen launched fresh attack on Jabu-Maingo village of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. Saturday Sun gathered that the attack, which took place around 9pm also left 20 houses burnt with foodstuff and property worth millions of…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share