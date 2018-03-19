The Sun News
Home / National / CDHR urges coys to suspend dealings with Delta warring factions

CDHR urges coys to suspend dealings with Delta warring factions

— 19th March 2018

Ben Dunno, Warri

The Delta State chapter of the Committee for Defense of Human Rights (CDHR) has called on all companies operating in Ekakpamre community, in Ughelli South Local Government Area, to suspend any further dealings with any of warring factions involved in the unending crisis in the area.

The call was handed down by chairman of the CDHR in the state, Comrade Prince Kehinde Taiga.

Taiga noted that the call became imperative to stop further aggravation of the crisis that has led to frequent breakdown of law and order in the community depending the return of peace to the area.

The human rights body also appealed to the Delta state Police Commissioner, CP Muhammadu Mustafa, not to be used by politicians to continue to arrest and intimidate innocent and law abiding members of the community, pointing out that this action had led to the indigenes of the community abandoning their homeland for fears of being wrongfully detained.

Raising the issue as a matter of urgent public interest at its monthly Congress held, in Warri, at the weekend, the body also frowned at the oppressive tendencies of the governor’s aides,  especially the Personal Assistants to the state governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, who were alleged to have engaged the instrumentality of the state police to suppress the wish of the people and urged them to desist from such act for peace to reign.

According to Taiga, “The leadership crisis in the community needed to be addressed as the tussle between the two factions is tearing the community into shreds”.

“This drama unfolded around early January of 2018 after the tenure of the out gone chairman. As he was preparing to leave, he instituted a conference committee as expected by every outgoing leadership of the community, with the sole responsibility of conducting fresh elections for aspirants interested in occupying any position at the executive level of the community.”

“The effort of the committee has been frustrated by some acts of violence that were carried out at different times by some suspected thugs from the two major political parties, APC and PDP, in Delta state”.

While advising all companies in the community to suspend any further dealings with any of these factions involved in the unending crisis, he stated that this is the only way to avert hatred and pandemonium among members of the rural community.

Prince Taiga disclosed that an illegal election was conducted by some PDP members without following due process as enshrined in the constitution of the community, and that the outgoing executives also went ahead to swear in their own executives that were positioned via election by the conference committee.

The Chairman said the only solution to this crisis is for the two executives from the two factions to be terminated and the conference committee already instituted by the outgone executives be empowered and supported by the entire congress so as to organize an election that will give birth to a new executive.

He pleaded with the entire community to support the conference committee in achieving their aim of a successful election so that there won’t be any delay in the execution of community projects that are to be carried out by friends and partners of the community.

The community people had earlier called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the inspector general of police, Idris  Ibrahim, and all relevant authorities to save them from the unceasing torment in the hands of some persons who do not the good of the community at heart.

