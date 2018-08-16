Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo yesterday completed his loan move to Spanish first division side, CD Leganés, where he will stay for at least the season, if not longer.

The tiny Madrid-based club, who will be contesting just their third season ever in the top flight, have a previously reported €5m buy-option with a 20 percent sell-on clause.

That fee sounds tiny, but it would make Omeruo the joint-most expensive transfer in club history, joining José Manuel Arnaiz Díaz who arrived for the same from Barcelona earlier this summer.

READ ALSO Family alleges IPOB member goes into hiding over alleged threat to life

This will be the fifth different team in Omeruo’s Loan Army career, though he spent two seasons (not back-to-back) at Kasimpasa, and 18 months each at Middlesbrough and ADO Den Haag.

He’s amassed over 150 professional appearances in those 6.5 years since signing for Chelsea and collected 40 caps for Nigeria as well.

Meanwhile, Omeruo believes his teaming up with CD Leganes in the Spanish La Liga is a big step up for him.

“This is huge for me. I will play in the Spanish top league and hope contribute my own quota to my new team,” he told SCORENigeria.

“It’s a new beginning in a new club with great sense of focus and I want to achieve something great this season.

“I have started work already and I am looking forward to the first match of the season.”

He further disclosed that Chelsea helped him in his decision to join Leganese amidst several other offers.