Family alleges IPOB member goes into hiding over alleged threat to life

Joe Apu

A man believed to be a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Victor Ikechukwu Ugwu, has allegedly gone into hiding for fear of prosecution and threat to his life in his participation in a protest in the South East part of Nigeria sometime ago, the family has said.

Ugwu, it was gathered, went into hiding after he learnt from close sources that he was on the wanted list of security agencies.

According a family source, who does not want to be named for security reasons, Ugwu was last seen on July 15, 2018 and though he communicates once a while, they are bothered about his safety given the fate other IPOB members have suffered in the past.

READ ALSO: 2019: Buhari new media center launches interactive website

“My brother has suffered severally in the hands of security operatives and since his life was in danger, he went into hiding. Where he at the moment is unknown to us but we only pray that he is safe,” our source stated.

Only on Wednesday, IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, condemned the killing and dumping of bodies of its members in the forest of an Abia community, adding that it was an action aimed at the annihilation of Biafrans.

He had also called on the Federal Government to prosecute court cases against its members or free them from the various detention facilities across the country.