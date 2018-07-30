Cashless policy meant to re- engineer economy – CBN

– The Sun News
Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Monday, said that the cashless policy introduced into the economic, was meant to re-engineer the nation’s economy especially protection of cash transactions among Small Scale  Entrepreneurs (SMEs) in an open markets.

A Director at the CBN, Mr. Aliyu Katuka Mairiga, who led a team of the apex bank at the bank’s fair held in Birnin- Kebbi, entitled ‘Promoting Financial Stability and Economic Development’, stated that the goal of CBN was to ensure common Nigerians lived a fulfilled lives.

His words, “The management of CBN attaches great impact and commitment to this sensitization programme.

“Our main objectives of coming here is to create awareness about the CBN activities as it concern economic development initiatives of the Bank with a view of explaining to you the opportunities available and how every citizens can take advantage of them.

READ ALSO: Enugu community fears suicide among natives over govt. plans to acquire land

“The various initiative of the CBN based on monetary policy,modernization of the payment system, development financing programme and financial literacy are designed to revamp, reposition, and re- engineer sectors of the economy.”

He disclosed that some of the initiative includes, agricultural credit guarantee shame fund,micro small and medium enterprises, Micro finance policy, commercial agricultural credit scheme, cashless policy, electronic payment system, mobile banking, rights of consumers of financial services, BVN among others are available for Consumers to take advantage of.

Earlier, Kebbi State Branch Comptroller of CBN, Mrs. Nana Asmau Baba, represented by Acting Comptroller, Adamu Ndaceko Mohammed, said the purpose of the sensitisation was to enlighten people of the state about benefits of cashless programmes such as ATM, mobile financing, credit cards, bank transfer, Bank Direct debit, among others.

