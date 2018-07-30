– The Sun News
Latest
30th July 2018 - Enugu community fears suicide among natives over govt. plans to acquire land
30th July 2018 - Flood destroys Anambra sports complex
30th July 2018 - Disney to develop African fairytale “Sade’’ with Nigerian producer
30th July 2018 - BREAKING: Tricycle operators shut down Maiduguri
30th July 2018 - Gotv Boxing Night 15: Oyekola knocks out Nwoye, wins N1m Best Boxer award
30th July 2018 - 2019: NYSC DG warns corps members against misconduct
30th July 2018 - MH370 investigators say controls were likely deliberately manipulated
30th July 2018 - I’m not bothered about defections – Buhari
30th July 2018 - Banditry: Zamfara gov. commends Buhari for additional troops
30th July 2018 - Over 500 tourists trapped on Indonesian mountain after deadly quake
Home / National / Enugu community fears suicide among natives over govt. plans to acquire land
ENUGU

Enugu community fears suicide among natives over govt. plans to acquire land

— 30th July 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Ngwuagu community in Abor, Udi Council Area of Enugu State, has raised fears of mass suicide among its citizens should the Enugu State Government carry out its intentions to acquire their only ancestral land.

The community stated this in a passionate letter they sent to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and signed by Secretary of the Town Union, Chief Attanatius Nnadi, dated 27th of July, 2018.

It said that the acquisition of the land known as Uzami Ngwuagu would amount to the government signing the death warrants of their citizens.

The community said it learnt of government’s intention for the said land from the Commissioner for Lands, Mr. Solomon Onah, during a meeting he summoned the town union executives on February 2, 2018.

READ ALSO: Tricycle operators shut down Maiduguri

However, the commissioner, refused to disclose what the state government intended to do with the land instead he said that government could acquire land anywhere for any reason that pleased it.

While the representatives of the community explained to him that the land was the only land they inherited from their forefathers and have been living in and farming there since time immemorial.

The land had been parcelated and shared to families in the community and that over 200 buildings have already been erected on the land.

According to the community, the commissioner, after listening to their explanations, promised to send them a formal acquisition notice after which he would take them to the governor and give them opportunity to make their plea for suspension of the intended acquisition.

The community also said they never heard anything again from the commissioner only to wake up “a few days ago to see signposts on the said land declaring that government had acquired the land and warning us not to trespass”.

READ ALSO: 2019: NYSC DG warns corps members against misconduct

The community said that action, has completely unsettled their community “where an atmosphere of palapable anxiety and tension currently prevails” as the indigenes fear that bulldozers might be moved into the land anytime to destroy their properties.

The letter partly reads: “Your Excellency, much as we understand that acquisition of land by government is often for purposes of development, we passionately plead that given the circumstances we have outlined above, it would be exceptionally harsh and unbearable for our people to lose the only land they have and which has been shared among them.

“Your Excellency, we are appealing to your conscience as our father, great leader, to reverse the decision to acquire the said land in the interest of social justice, peace, equity and fairness.

“The acquisition of the land would amount to signing the death warrants of our people as our lives would certainly become worthless.

“Given the prevailing mood in our community over this development, we fear that many of our people may consider taking their own lives should government go ahead to acquire the land,” the community said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ENUGU

Enugu community fears suicide among natives over govt. plans to acquire land

— 30th July 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu The Ngwuagu community in Abor, Udi Council Area of Enugu State, has raised fears of mass suicide among its citizens should the Enugu State Government carry out its intentions to acquire their only ancestral land. The community stated this in a passionate letter they sent to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and signed by…

  • ANAMBRA

    Flood destroys Anambra sports complex

    — 30th July 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Flood has destroyed property estimated over N50 million at the Rojenny Sports Complex and Games Village Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State  following days of torrential rainfall in the state. Some of the sections affected in the all in one Sports Complex and Tourist Centre built in 1987 by…

  • TRICYCLE

    BREAKING: Tricycle operators shut down Maiduguri

    — 30th July 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Tricycle operators, in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, have shut down major highways in the city, protesting alleged extortion by the police. Major highways including Baga road, Maiduguri-Damaturu road and Lagos Street were blocked with tricycles also known as Keke NAPEP from the Police Office area, the central district of the city….

  • NYSC

    2019: NYSC DG warns corps members against misconduct

    — 30th July 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Director General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure has warned corps members to avoid electoral malpractices while working as ad hoc staff in the forthcoming 2019 general elections. A statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, read that the Gen. Kazaure gave the warning…

  • BUHARI

    I’m not bothered about defections – Buhari

    — 30th July 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, said that he was not bothered about the defections in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The President said this during an interactive session with the Nigerian community in Togo at the Nigerian Embassy, Lome. “I am not bothered about the defections,” he said, adding that, “Ordinary Nigerians have developed…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share