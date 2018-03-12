The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Cases of mental disorder may double in Borno – WHO

Cases of mental disorder may double in Borno – WHO

— 12th March 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Cases of common mental disorder can double in Borno State after eight years of violence fueled by Boko Haram conflict, the World Health Organisation has said.

WHO in its Annual Report 2017 released in Maiduguri today said cases of mental disorder could double from its current 10 percent to 20 percent this year.

“The rate of common mental disorders can double-often from 10 to 20 %.This is particularly critical in a context where rates of gender-based violence, abductions and gross atrocities are high,” the health body said in the report.

It expressed concern about the inadequate health facilities in the state, noting that the facilities cannot accommodate mental challenges in the northeast region with about 25 million people.

“The Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital in Maiduguri, Borno State, is the only specialised mental health facility for a population of over 25 million people in the northeast Nigeria,” it said.

WHO said only 18 percent of the fully or particially functioning health centres in Borno State can “reportedly provide survivors of violence with integrated clinical management services.”

About 755 health facilities have been destroyed in the northeast region since beginning of Boko Haram insurgency, WHO said. Sixty-four percent of health facilities in Borno, epicentre of the insurgency have been completely or particially destroyed.

