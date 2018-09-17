CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba holds Rayon Sports in Rwanda

Enyimba will be favourites to progress into the final four at the expense of Rayon Sports, after the first-leg 2018 CAF Confederations Cup quarterfinal clash between the two clubs at the Stade Régional Nyamirambo in Kigali on Sunday ended in a 0-0 draw.

The reverse fixture will take place at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba next Sunday, the 23rd of September.

Ifeanyi Anaemena conjured the first chance of substance with a diving header from a corner-kick in the 14th minute and was only denied the opener by a brilliant goal-line clearance.

Chances continued to pop up at either end of the pitch, but neither side could find the opening goal before the break.

Ibrahim Mustapha was lively throughout for the visitors and went close to finding the back of the net six minutes after the interval.

The forward, though, fluffed his attempted shot after being played through on goal by Sunday Adetunji.

Spurred on by their home fans, Gikundiro surged forward in the latter stages of the clash and were only denied a goal by Theo Afelokhai.

The Nigerian shot-stopper has been in immense form for Enyimba throughout the competition and was at his best once more to deny Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana in the 75th minute.

Despite all the attacking intent from both sides, the game ended at 0-0 with Enyimba now firm favourites to progress into the final four.