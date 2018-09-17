– The Sun News
Western Nigeria Governor's Cup trophy tour gets date

17th September 2018

Arrangements have been concluded by the organizers of the forthcoming Western Nigeria Governor’s Cup to embark on a Trophy Tour of all states in the South West zone.

Akin Akinbobola, The Executive Secretary,Western Nigeria Football Forum(WNFF) in a chat with sportswriters on Monday at his Cocoa House office disclosed that the Forum is fully prepared for the task ahead.

He commended the Chairmen and Secretaries of the 6 (six) Football Associations of the South West Zone for their vision and cooperation respectively regarding the Western Nigeria Governors Cup.



Akinbobola also noted that the Trophy Tour of all the States in South West will run from September 24th through to 12th October 2018.

According to him, the Trophy Tour will start from Lagos state between the 24th and the 26th of September 2018 with the trophy moving to Ogun, Ondo and Osun States whose Governors are expected to receive the trophy.

The Trophy Tour will end in Oyo and Ekiti states on or before the 12th of October 2018.

Akinbobola explained that the Trophy Tour of all States in the South West will involve, the WNFF, the various State Football Associations, Dawn Commision, the respective State Commissioners in charge of sports and their colleagues in charge of regional integration, the trophy tour is aimed at carrying the people in the various states as well as the State Governors along in the project named after them.

“I want to state categorically here that we are fully ready for the Trophy Tour of all States in the South West because there is no way we can host such a multicultural integration football event without the people and especially without the various State Governors being involved, particularly as they have individually and collectively shown that they have tremendous interest in the development of football in the zone

