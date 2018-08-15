Bus kills four FUAM students in Makurdi

– The Sun News
There was pandemonium at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), on Wednesday, after a bus reportedly crushed some students of the institution to death.

Daily Sun gathered that the incidence happened at the a north Core section of the institution close to the School of Agronomy at about 7:30a.m., on Wednesday, when a bus conveying some passengers had a tyre burst and rammed into a motorcycle carrying two persons.

The two students, who were riding on the motorcycle, were said to have died on the spot while others who were in the vehicle also sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Sources said the deceased students had gone to write a test but had left their Identification tags at home. They were said to be rushing back home to get the tags after the lecturer in charge had requested that they produce them before they could be allowed to write the test.

It was in the process of going back home to bring the tags that they met their deaths.

The development was said to have sparked off crisis as aggrieved students burnt down the bus and then protested to the University where they reportedly vandalised some property.

Unconfirmed reports also has it that two more students also died from the accident after they were taken to the hospital bringing the number of deaths to four.

As a result of the incident, the Management of the institution immediately shut the school until further notice apparently to forestall more crisis on campus.

A statement signed by the Registrar and Secretary to Senate and Council, Mrs. Helen Nyitse, said the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Richard Kimbir, on behalf of Senate, had approved that the students should proceed on mid semester break with immediate effect.

“By this notice, all students are expected to handover all University property in their possession and vacate the campus before 2pm today, Wednesday 15th August, 2018 until further notice,” the state read in part.

 

