Court remands trader for allegedly defiling minor

A trader, Akinbami Kazeem, who allegedly defiled a 12-year-old girl, was, on Wednesday, remanded at Ikoyi Prison by an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The Magistrate, Mrs E. Kubeinje, said that the accused would be in prison pending the legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Kubeinje, therefore, adjourned the case until Sept.17 for mention.

Kazeem, who resides at Ilesanmi Close, off Bello Street in Ketu area of Lagos, is facing a count charge of defilement of minor.

The offence carries 14 years jail term on conviction.

The prosecutor, Lucky Ihiehie, had told the court that the accused committed the offence at his residence on Aug. 8.

Ihiehie said that a neighbour in the compound (names withheld), saw how the accused lured the girl into his room under the pretext of sending her on errand.

“The girl’s father said when he came back from work, the neighbour told him what happened, and as he threatened his daughter with a cane she cried bitterly and confessed what happened.

“He said the girl confessed that the accused told her brother to go and buy him sweet and also called her into his room to collect money and buy him food.

“The girl said as the accused was using his hand to rub her body, he put his penis in her buttocks.

“The mother of the girl with tears in her eyes told the police that her daughter struggled with the man, but all to no avail, as he covered her mouth and defiled her.’’

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.