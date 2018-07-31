NAN

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said the newly-created Army Training School in Port Harcourt was established to improve proficiency of troops in the Niger Delta.

Buratai, who inaugurated the training school and other facilities in the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said the school would be used to train troops on regimentation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other facilities inaugurated are accident/emergency unit; an expanded divisional hospital; four blocks of six-one bedroom quarters and military cemetery, among others.

Buratai, represented by the outgoing General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Abubakar, said the projects were initiated and completed through direct labour.

“The training school will go a long way in enhancing the basic training and skills required of our young soldiers in order to develop their capacities in the field.

“We are aware of the security challenges in this (Niger Delta) region and indeed in the nation at large, and, as such, we must continue to be professional in our callings and remain apolitical.

“The only way we can achieve this is by giving our officers and men quality training which the school aimed to provide with assistance from other Nigerian Army training institutions.

Tukur Buratai said the school is equipped with learning facilities that would enable officers and soldiers to acquire knowledge and skills in the discharge of their service to the country.

“The training school will run various courses that include Basic Infantry; skill at arms/weapon handling; radio operator basic course; computer training and combat life saver.

“I enjoin the beneficiaries of the training school to utilise the opportunities to improve on their individual and group skills to be better trained and professional soldiers,” he advised.

Buratai, who commended the outgoing GOC of 6 Division, Maj.-Gen. Musa Yusuf, for completing the projects within few months, expressed commitment to improved welfare of troops.

Yusuf, now the GOC of 81 Division, Lagos, said he executed the projects so as to improve the operations of the division.

“It remains inevitable that welfare and good administration of troops are the most important elements of leadership and man management.

“The effort of the Chief of Army Staff to support the division with massive resources to embark on quick impact projects has made completion of the facilities possible,” he added.