Tukur

Buratai explains role of new army training school in P/Harcourt

— 31st July 2018

NAN

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said the newly-created Army Training School in Port Harcourt was established to improve proficiency of troops in the Niger Delta.

Buratai, who inaugurated the training school and other facilities in the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said the school would be used to train troops on regimentation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other facilities inaugurated are accident/emergency unit; an expanded divisional hospital; four blocks of six-one bedroom quarters and military cemetery, among others.

Buratai, represented by the outgoing General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Abubakar, said the projects were initiated and completed through direct labour.

“The training school will go a long way in enhancing the basic training and skills required of our young soldiers in order to develop their capacities in the field.

“We are aware of the security challenges in this (Niger Delta) region and indeed in the nation at large, and, as such, we must continue to be professional in our callings and remain apolitical.

“The only way we can achieve this is by giving our officers and men quality training which the school aimed to provide with assistance from other Nigerian Army training institutions.

Tukur Buratai said the school is equipped with learning facilities that would enable officers and soldiers to acquire knowledge and skills in the discharge of their service to the country.

“The training school will run various courses that include Basic Infantry; skill at arms/weapon handling; radio operator basic course; computer training and combat life saver.

“I enjoin the beneficiaries of the training school to utilise the opportunities to improve on their individual and group skills to be better trained and professional soldiers,” he advised.

Buratai, who commended the outgoing GOC of 6 Division, Maj.-Gen. Musa Yusuf, for completing the projects within few months, expressed commitment to improved welfare of troops.

Yusuf, now the GOC of 81 Division, Lagos, said he executed the projects so as to improve the operations of the division.

“It remains inevitable that welfare and good administration of troops are the most important elements of leadership and man management.

“The effort of the Chief of Army Staff to support the division with massive resources to embark on quick impact projects has made completion of the facilities possible,” he added.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 31st July 2018 at 5:55 pm
    Kindergarten comedy of the vanquished enemy. Any this territory native who do not quit now the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. and join the Revolution with the Sword under the natives Disintegrated Republics, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. The era British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order use fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. to Force this territory natives together under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria and steal this territory natives God given Oil, Gas etc., is over and gone forever in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

