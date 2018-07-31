– The Sun News
SECRETARIAT

2019: Ogun ADP unveils new party secretariat, vows to unseat APC

— 31st July 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Weeks after the Ogun State Government sealed the secretariat of Action Democratic Party (ADP), the party, on Tuesday, unveiled a new party secretariat at Onikolobo area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

The former ADP secretariat, located inside the Ibara GRA, in Abeokuta, was reported to have been sealed by the agency of the state government for allegedly being located inside a residential area.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new party secretariat, Ogun State ADP chairman, Wale Egunleti, said the location of the former secretariat did not violate any residential law as claimed by the state government, alleging that the “state governor was only being intolerant politically”.

He added that the action of the state government, rather than weaken the party, had further spurred ADP into mobilising massively ahead of the 2019 election.

Egunleti, a former Commissioner for Housing under Gbenga Daniel’s administration, however, vowed that “the party will win the governorship of the state next year and rescue from Ogun from obvious cesspool of mis-governance and maladministration”.

READ ALSO: Fallout of poll: Be law-abiding, Fayose charges Ekiti people

He also said ADP’s major policy thrust is anchored on mass employment and eradication of poverty.

“Much as the party is not ready to criticise anybody, it is obvious that the people of the state are suffering, they are just surviving and not living, the human capital development as we have in time past has disappeared.

“Our health sector and education are in shambles, unemployment is at its worst, all these our party promise to change for the benefit of all. In fact, all our programmes will be tailored towards mass employment and eradication of poverty”. The party chairman stated.

Egunleti, also declared that the party is open to fruitful coalition as long as the thrust of the alliance is to provide good governance, stressing “ADP is a credible alternative to making life much more beautiful and meaningful for all”.

 

