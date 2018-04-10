The Sun News
Buhari’s reelection decision, good omen for anti-corruption fight

10th April 2018

An Osun State lawmaker, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has described  President Muhammadu Buhari ‘s decision to seek re-election in 2019  as ‘a good omen to anti-corruption fight’.

Oyintiloye, who is the House Committee Chairman on Information and Strategy, said the President should be commended for his determination to take the anti-corruption fight beyond 2019.

The lawmaker said that it was  the constitutional  right of  Buhari as a first term  President  to seek re-election in 2019.

He said reelecting the president for second term would give him the needed opportunity to continue his anti-corruption fight and also finish the good work he has started.

The lawmaker  said  that nobody has the right to tell the President not to seek reelection, adding that it is the electorate that would determine his fate with their voting power.

Oyintiloye (APC-Obokun) said that another four years for President Buhari in office would be  great years of achievements for the country in the area of security,  infrastructural development and improved economy.

According to the lawmaker with the ground work the president has put in place now, his second term in office would assist the country to attain a higher height in all aspects.

“There is no doubt that the President is good enough to be considered for a second term.

“Although things are not really working the way we expected but with the foundation the president has put in place in the last 3 years,  his reelection will consolidate the gain.

”  The president as a bona fide Nigerian,  he has every right to seek for re-election and he has not in any way  violated  the constitution”.

