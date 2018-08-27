Buhari’ll garner more votes from Nigerians in 2019, says Usani— 27th August 2018
Judex Okoro, Calabar
Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani, has said that President Mohammadu Buhari would garner more votes in 2019 than the previous one.
Pastor Usani said this, in Calabar, during the official inauguration of the executives of the Usani Youth Movement at the weekend.
He said the votes would come from the common man who is pleased with his performance.
Usani also said those critical of the President are criminal elements that are afraid of what awaits them in his second coming, adding that their propaganda will be of no effect in next year’s elections.
According to him: “All the abuses and propaganda we hear on the radio is made by the criminals who are afraid of what awaits them during the president’s second term but the common people know that the president is working and deserves to continue, hence the votes the president will garner in 2019 will be more.
“The victory of the president in next year’s election is not in doubt. The second term of the president Buhari administration will show the coming to fruition of the several programmes currently being put in place by the president.”
“In terms of human capacity building, I know that the government has trained over 500 youths in human capacity development and various vocations particularity in the state and these youths have been empowered with between 300, 000 and 500, 000,” he stated.
The minister also enjoined youths to collect their PVCs and get involved in the political development of the country in order to make the future of the country better than what it is today.
Earlier, the chairman of the event, Henry Egbe Ayuk, commended the youths for their commitment, enthusiasm and interest in self-development.
On his part, the Commissioner representing Cross River in the Niger Delta Development Commission, Sylvester Nsa, enjoined the youths to have mentors and not godfathers because whereas the godfather sells positions and arms the youths, a mentor teaches the mentee how to fish and encourages him to have a viable future maintaining that the Minister embodies a good mentor for the youths of the State
The movement is made up of youths spread across the 18 local government areas of the state.
