– The Sun News
Latest
27th August 2018 - Buhari’ll garner more votes from Nigerians in 2019, says Usani
27th August 2018 - Lawyer drags Imo Govt. to court for alleged contempt
27th August 2018 - Okowa’s aides lead 5,000 members PDP member to APC in Delta
27th August 2018 - Sallah: FRSC arrests 118 traffic offenders in Kano – Sector Commander
27th August 2018 - 2019: 6,000 AD, APC, PDP members defect to ADC in Ogun
27th August 2018 - Senator advocates project continuity in gernance
27th August 2018 - 2019: Reject imposition of candidates, Abe tells Rivers people
27th August 2018 - 27 LG chairs take oaths of office in Imo
27th August 2018 - Fulham have spent well, says Burnley’s Dyche
27th August 2018 - Insecurity: Lake Chad Basin ministers brainstorm on quelling challenges
Home / Cover / National / Buhari’ll garner more votes from Nigerians in 2019, says Usani
NIGERIANS

Buhari’ll garner more votes from Nigerians in 2019, says Usani

— 27th August 2018

Judex Okoro, Calabar

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani, has said that President Mohammadu Buhari would garner more votes in 2019 than the previous one.

Pastor Usani said this, in Calabar, during the official inauguration of the executives of the Usani Youth Movement at the weekend.

He said the votes would come from the common man  who is pleased with his performance.

Usani also said those critical of the President are criminal elements that are afraid of what awaits them in his  second coming, adding that their propaganda will be of no effect in next year’s elections.

According to him: “All the abuses and propaganda we hear on the radio is made by the criminals who are afraid of what awaits them during the president’s second term but the common people know that the president is working and deserves to continue, hence the votes the president will garner in 2019 will be more.

“The victory of the president in next year’s election is not in doubt. The second term of the president Buhari administration will show the coming to fruition of the several programmes currently being put in place by the president.”

“In terms of human capacity building, I know that the government has trained over 500 youths in human capacity development and various vocations particularity in the state and these youths have been empowered with between 300, 000 and 500, 000,” he stated.

The minister also enjoined youths to collect their PVCs and get involved in the political development of the country in order to make the future of the country better than what it is today.

Earlier, the chairman of the event, Henry Egbe Ayuk, commended the youths for their commitment, enthusiasm and interest in self-development.

On his part, the Commissioner representing Cross River in the Niger Delta Development Commission, Sylvester Nsa, enjoined the youths to have mentors and not godfathers because whereas the godfather sells positions and arms the youths, a mentor teaches the mentee how to fish and encourages him to have a viable future maintaining that the Minister embodies a good mentor for the youths of the State

The movement is made up of youths spread across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NIGERIANS

Buhari’ll garner more votes from Nigerians in 2019, says Usani

— 27th August 2018

Judex Okoro, Calabar Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani, has said that President Mohammadu Buhari would garner more votes in 2019 than the previous one. Pastor Usani said this, in Calabar, during the official inauguration of the executives of the Usani Youth Movement at the weekend. He said the votes would come…

  • IMO

    Lawyer drags Imo Govt. to court for alleged contempt

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN An Owerri-based human rights lawyer, Mr Frank Ugboma and others have dragged the Imo Government, State Attorney-General and the Ministry of Lands Survey and Urban Planning to court for alleged contempt. Also joined as defendants in the suit marked HOW/328/2009 included Mr Simeon Iwunze, the former representative of Isiala Mbano in the Imo House…

  • PDP

    Okowa’s aides lead 5,000 members PDP member to APC in Delta

    — 27th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Two aides of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) along with over 5,000 others at a rally in Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area of the state. The aides were Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth and…

  • TRAFFIC OFFENDERS

    Sallah: FRSC arrests 118 traffic offenders in Kano – Sector Commander

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kano Command, said on Monday that it arrested 118 traffic offenders during the recently concluded Sallah celebrations in the state. CC Ibrahim Abubakar, FRSC’s Sector Commander in the state, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano. Abubakar said the mobile court…

  • OGUN

    2019: 6,000 AD, APC, PDP members defect to ADC in Ogun

    — 27th August 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta No fewer than 6,000 members of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)  and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun East senatorial district, on Monday, dumped their parties for the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The defected politicians, led by an erstwhile staunch member of AD, in Ijebu…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share