Buhari, R-APC and matters arising— 15th July 2018
The coast is clear for what is presently happening now with the advent of a splinter group out of the APC called the “Reformed APC” which is headed by a well-known ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, in the person of Buba Galadima.
It is not just for fun that people like Buba Galadima, parted ways with the present APC and President Muhammadu Buhari, to form an alliance with like minds but for the simple fact that they were betrayed.
It is an open secret that people like Galadima played a significant role in getting Buhari to join politics. And stood by him in spite of severe intimidation.
Galadima said he had to part ways with the President because he betrayed him on the agreement they made to better the lives of Nigerians, to bring reconciliation amongst Nigerians, to build the economy, to build infrastructure etc.
Buhari, from all indication is finding it difficult to accommodate his longtime allies, who stood by him since his foray into partisan politics. In fact, Galadima was at the forefront in supporting the President, but had to part ways with him, based on principles when Buhari told him after his third time said that he would never vie for the presidency, but reneged on the statement and came out for the fourth time.
Rather than follow him, Galadima threw his support to Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso in the APC presidential primaries held in Lagos in 2015.
Even here in Adamawa State, an ally of President Buhari, who had been with him since his incursion in the murky waters of politics, Alhaji Baffa Waziri, who vied for the Vice-Chairman of APC North East in the recently concluded convention was surchanged after he was declared the winner and within some seconds an ally of the governor of the state was declared the winner and Buhari didn’t intervene.
This was a clear case of not doing anything for those, who really believe in his cause. There is absolute need for the truth to be told that in spite of what the likes of Galadima have done for the President, he has done anything in return for those people to compensate them in terms of appointment. Rather, those that did not believe in his cause were given appointments through the influence of godfathers.
The way and manner that Buhari treated his men gave rise to what his former closest, Buba Galadima, is doing by calling a spade a spade in forming the R-APC, which is controlling quite a substantial number of party men and women that can wreakk havoc for the ruling party.
Whether the Adams Oshiomole-led APC likes it or not, R-APC is a threat to the survival of the ruling party more especially as we are approaching the crucial year of election.
The same scenario that played out about three years ago with then ruling party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is also happening again in APC. Therefore, it is imperative for the present leadership of the APC to act very fast to stem the tide of destruction awaiting the party with the splinter group.
The leadership of the APC should not take R-APC for granted for the fact that they are serious about their pulling out of the ruling party. It is important for the new leaders of the party to put heads together with the President, and listen to the aggrieved loyal party men for the survival of the party and the nation at large.
One should not underrate a person especially those who are on their own. This is because each and every one of us is imbued with certain qualities.
It seems that Buhari and the APC have been held hostage by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Until he extricates himself, there is no way people would not continue to blame the President.
