The coast is clear for what is presently happening now with the advent of a splinter group out of the APC called the “Reformed APC” which is headed by a well-known ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, in the person of Buba Galadima.

It is not just for fun that people like Buba Galadima, parted ways with the present APC and President Muhammadu Buhari, to form an alliance with like minds but for the simple fact that they were betrayed.

It is an open secret that people like Galadima played a significant role in getting Buhari to join politics. And stood by him in spite of severe intimidation.

Galadima said he had to part ways with the President because he betrayed him on the agreement they made to better the lives of Nigerians, to bring reconciliation amongst Nigerians, to build the economy, to build infrastructure etc.

Buhari, from all indication is finding it difficult to accommodate his longtime allies, who stood by him since his foray into partisan politics. In fact, Galadima was at the forefront in supporting the President, but had to part ways with him, based on principles when Buhari told him after his third time said that he would never vie for the presidency, but reneged on the statement and came out for the fourth time.

Rather than follow him, Galadima threw his support to Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso in the APC presidential primaries held in Lagos in 2015.