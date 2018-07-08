Buba Galadima: The courage to say no

He is said to be dauntless. He is believed widely to work with candour and abnegation. Buba Galadima, a long time friend and crony of President Muhammadu Buhari last Tuesday kissed bye to the spell of political wilderness in a chasm that has seized the political space and imagination. He embraced the rollicking sensational world of bawling faction. He thawed the ice in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC herding in with a mammoth crowd of dissenters in what they named Reformed APC (R-APC).

In taking the bull by the horns, Buba Galadima and his friends fought hard to impress on the polity that they put the common good above all other concerns, and the needs of others above themselves. They positioned themselves in an uncanny way that they are bringing their selfless outlook to politics. In this choice, the rippling message is that what makes you different makes you dangerous.

The words of renunciation put him up like an outraged man who views the immanent situation in the country as boring and that resistance is the option. Although reminiscent of political squabbles of old, it echoed the words of Abraham Lincoln that “A house divided against itself cannot stand” .