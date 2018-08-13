Buhari fulfilling his campaign promises, says Gov. Lalong

Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state said President Muhammadu Buhari is fulfilling his campaign promises made to Nigerians during the 2015 presidential election and deserves re-election in 2019.

The governor noted that the President has kept to his promise of considering the dualisation of Abuja-Jos road to ease vehicular movement and put to end kidnapping and armed robbery that has perished several lives.

Lalong, in a statement, signed by Commissioner of Information and Communication, Yakubu Dati, appreciated the President for fulfilling his promise to Plateau people who requested the dualisation of Abuja-Jos road.

“The Government and people of Plateau State with a deep sense of appreciation salute President Mohammadu Buhari, for fulfilling his campaign promises made to the Nigerian electorates and deserve re-election in 2019.

“Plateau State is indeed a testimony of Mr. President’s integrity as his word is his bond. On 8th March 2018, Gov Simon Lalong placed a request for the dualization of Abuja-Jos road to the President during his 2-day working visit to Plateau State.

“The President in his remarks promised to consider the request. On 8th August 2018, the Federal Executive Council approved the construction of a dual carriage road from Abuja, passing through Akwanga to Jos and then Bauchi to Gombe.”

He said during the presidential visit to Plateau State, President Buhari commissioned road projects completed by the Lalong’s administration which included the Marraba-Jama’a Expressway, Miango-junction/Lowcost/Rafiki road network with spur at Domkat Bali road, as well as the Secretariat junction flyover bridge.

“Also, we specifically thank President Buhari for the on going road projects in Pankshin, Taphin, Tambar Sara-kal, Gindiri road. Also under construction is the Sharam, Ballang road linking Plateau with Bauchi state through Tafawa Balewa.”

Governor Lalong added that President Muhammadu Buhari has impressive achievement in the fight against corruption, insurgency and has recovered the country for the days of economy turbulent.