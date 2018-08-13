– The Sun News
Latest
13th August 2018 - Buhari fulfilling his campaign promises, says Gov. Lalong
13th August 2018 - Ambode advocates improved welfare for NYSC members in Lagos State
13th August 2018 - EEDC sensitises customers on metre-bypass
13th August 2018 - Why maritime sector needs intervention fund, says Peterside
13th August 2018 - Hajj: Ambode tasks board officials on professionalism
13th August 2018 - EFCC doesn’t witch-hunt, says Magu
13th August 2018 - Nigerian singer Emma Nyra welcomes set of twins
13th August 2018 - Cross River Govt. increases NYSC members’ allowance
13th August 2018 - Lionel Messi breaks Barcelona trophy record with Spanish Super Cup title
13th August 2018 - Go beyond online activism, Gov. Ahmed charges Nigerian youths
Home / National / Buhari fulfilling his campaign promises, says Gov. Lalong
BUHARI

Buhari fulfilling his campaign promises, says Gov. Lalong

— 13th August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state said President Muhammadu Buhari is fulfilling his campaign promises made to Nigerians during the 2015 presidential election and deserves re-election in 2019.

The governor noted that the President has kept to his promise of considering the dualisation of Abuja-Jos road to ease vehicular movement and put to end kidnapping and  armed robbery that has perished several lives.

Lalong, in a statement, signed by Commissioner of Information and Communication, Yakubu Dati, appreciated the President for fulfilling his promise to Plateau people who requested the dualisation of Abuja-Jos road.

“The Government and people of Plateau State with a deep sense of appreciation salute President Mohammadu Buhari, for fulfilling his campaign promises made to the Nigerian electorates and deserve re-election in 2019.

“Plateau State is indeed a testimony of Mr. President’s integrity as his word is his bond. On 8th March 2018, Gov Simon Lalong placed a request for the dualization of Abuja-Jos road to the President during his 2-day working visit to Plateau State.

“The President in his remarks promised to consider the request. On 8th August 2018, the Federal Executive Council approved the construction of a dual carriage road from Abuja, passing through Akwanga to Jos and then Bauchi to Gombe.”

READ ALSO: EEDC sensitises customers on metre-bypass

He said during the presidential visit to Plateau State, President Buhari commissioned road projects completed by the Lalong’s administration which included the Marraba-Jama’a Expressway, Miango-junction/Lowcost/Rafiki road network with spur at Domkat Bali road, as well as the Secretariat junction flyover bridge.

“Also, we specifically thank President Buhari for the on going road projects in Pankshin, Taphin, Tambar Sara-kal, Gindiri road. Also under construction is the Sharam, Ballang road linking Plateau with Bauchi state through Tafawa Balewa.”

Governor Lalong added that President Muhammadu Buhari has impressive achievement in the fight against corruption,  insurgency and has recovered the country for the days of economy turbulent.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI

Buhari fulfilling his campaign promises, says Gov. Lalong

— 13th August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state said President Muhammadu Buhari is fulfilling his campaign promises made to Nigerians during the 2015 presidential election and deserves re-election in 2019. The governor noted that the President has kept to his promise of considering the dualisation of Abuja-Jos road to ease vehicular movement and put…

  • NYSC members

    Ambode advocates improved welfare for NYSC members in Lagos State

    — 13th August 2018

    NAN Gov. Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State has urged employers of the NYSC members to improve on their welfare and create conducive environment for them during the service. Ambode made the call on Monday in Lagos, during the official closing ceremony of the orientation course for the 2018 batch “B” of the National Youth Service…

  • EEDC

    EEDC sensitises customers on metre-bypass

    — 13th August 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka Head of Communication Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), Mr. Chukwemeka Eze, has urged customers to resist the  temptation of engaging  in electricity metre by-pass and  vandalising of the company installations. Eze said this, in Nsukka, on Monday, during a customer forum organised by the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), he said…

  • MARITIME SECTOR INTERVENTION FUND

    Why maritime sector needs intervention fund, says Peterside

    — 13th August 2018

    The multiplier effect of a vibrant maritime sector can only be imagined. If other sectors are benefiting from CBN intervention fund, why shouldn’t the maritime sector? Isaac Anumihe Dr Dakuku Adolphus Peterside, is the Director General of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). He is a medical doctor by training, a politician by identification…

  • AMBODE

    Hajj: Ambode tasks board officials on professionalism

    — 13th August 2018

    NAN Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has urged officials of the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board participating in the 2018 Hajj to handle the exercise with professionalism and discipline in order to achieve the best result. Ambode made the appeal on Monday in Lagos while addressing officials of the board as they prepared the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share