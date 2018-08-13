– The Sun News
Latest
13th August 2018 - EEDC sensitises customers on metre-bypass
13th August 2018 - Why maritime sector needs intervention fund, says Peterside
13th August 2018 - Hajj: Ambode tasks board officials on professionalism
13th August 2018 - EFCC doesn’t witch-hunt, says Magu
13th August 2018 - Nigerian singer Emma Nyra welcomes set of twins
13th August 2018 - Cross River Govt. increases NYSC members’ allowance
13th August 2018 - Lionel Messi breaks Barcelona trophy record with Spanish Super Cup title
13th August 2018 - Go beyond online activism, Gov. Ahmed charges Nigerian youths
13th August 2018 - Constituents laud senator for ‘revolution’ in rail sector
13th August 2018 - Enugu govt. appoints over 1000 youths in political offices
Home / National / EEDC sensitises customers on metre-bypass
EEDC

EEDC sensitises customers on metre-bypass

— 13th August 2018

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Head of Communication Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), Mr. Chukwemeka Eze, has urged customers to resist the  temptation of engaging  in electricity metre by-pass and  vandalising of the company installations.

Eze said this, in Nsukka, on Monday, during a customer forum organised by the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), he said anybody engaging in metre by-passing and vandalising of electricity installations was  working against the  dream of the country to achieving uninterrupted power supply.

“Customers should resist engaging in metre-bypass or vandalising EEDC installations as they are criminal offences and obstacles towards achieving steady supply.

“engaging in metre bypass so as to continue to use light without paying or recharging is a fraud that attracts serious consequences when the culprit is arrested and prosecuted. “It’s also a threat to our scio-economic development of Nigeria,” he said.

READ ALSO: EFCC doesn’t witch-hunt, says Magu

Eze said the improvement in electricity supply within Enugu-Ezike, Obollo-Afor Nsukka and it’s environs as well as in University of Nigeria Nsukka was because   Nru and  UNN sub power stations that have stated working.

“customers in the above mentioned areas can attest to improvement in electricity supply, this is because Nru and UNN  power station have started  working.

“The power sub stations in Orji River and Eha-Amufu are no longer supplying electricity to Nsukka and environs, so any fault from Orji and Ehamafu  will  no longer affect customers in Nsukka  and its evirons ,” he said.

In a remark, the EEDC Nsukka District Network Manager, Mr. Patrick Okolie, urged customers to reciprocate the improvement in power supply by paying their monthly electricity bill promptly as well as safeguarding EEDC electricity installation in their areas.

READ ALSO: Nigerian singer Emma Nyra welcomes set of twins

“Many customers in Nsukka and environs have called me on phone and some even come to office testifying improvement in power supply in their areas,” he said.

The head of communication urged customers to call this EEDC hotline 084700100 to report anyone found engaging in metre bypass and vandalizing of electricity installations as well as any electricity problems in their areas.

Earlier in a remark, Mr. Sunday Oduntan, ENED Executive Director Reserch and Advocacy said the customer forum was organized by ENED so as  to interact with customers in the area as well as get information on problems of their various communities and find solutions to it.

Oduntan said ENED is the umbrella body of all the electricity distribution companies in the country.

“We organised this customers forum to enable us to  know customers problems and their impression about  EDDC  that is in charge of electricity distribution  in South East.

“EEDC as we know is only an electricity distribution company and distributes only what is generated and send  to it.

“For customers to  get electricity in their houses,  the generation company will first generate, then  supply company will send it to distribution company like EEDC who then distribute it to customers.

“When there is no light in your house, either there is no generation or it has not been sent to EEDC by the supply company.

“It’s the wish of distribution  companies that customers will have light 24 hours so that they will continue to recharge their metre and distribution company will make more money,” he said.

The director said the problem of low electricity generation was responsible for unsteady power supply in the  country

“it’s unfortunate  that Nigeria with over 180 million population has generated only 5200mgwts as its highest electricity generation

He thanked customers from various areas in Nsukka senatorial  district for honouring invitation to the forum as well as presenting their problems in orderly manner and promised that all problems presented would looked into and resolved.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EEDC

EEDC sensitises customers on metre-bypass

— 13th August 2018

Felix Ikem, Nsukka Head of Communication Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), Mr. Chukwemeka Eze, has urged customers to resist the  temptation of engaging  in electricity metre by-pass and  vandalising of the company installations. Eze said this, in Nsukka, on Monday, during a customer forum organised by the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), he said…

  • MARITIME SECTOR INTERVENTION FUND

    Why maritime sector needs intervention fund, says Peterside

    — 13th August 2018

    The multiplier effect of a vibrant maritime sector can only be imagined. If other sectors are benefiting from CBN intervention fund, why shouldn’t the maritime sector? Isaac Anumihe Dr Dakuku Adolphus Peterside, is the Director General of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). He is a medical doctor by training, a politician by identification…

  • AMBODE

    Hajj: Ambode tasks board officials on professionalism

    — 13th August 2018

    NAN Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has urged officials of the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board participating in the 2018 Hajj to handle the exercise with professionalism and discipline in order to achieve the best result. Ambode made the appeal on Monday in Lagos while addressing officials of the board as they prepared the…

  • MAGU

    EFCC doesn’t witch-hunt, says Magu

    — 13th August 2018

    … Says anti-graft agency has secured 150 convictions Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has dismissed the speculations that the anti-graft agency is being used to witch-hunt the perceived enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government. Besides, he said the agency has secured a total of…

  • ALLOWANCE

    Cross River Govt. increases NYSC members’ allowance

    — 13th August 2018

    NAN Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has increased the monthly allowance of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in the state from N3,100 to N5,000. Ayade made the announcement on Monday at the closing ceremony for the 2018 `Batch B’ Orientation Course at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Obubra Local Government Area of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share