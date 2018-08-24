Buhari excelled in fight against insurgency – Ganduje

That we can today assemble with a large number of people, celebrating the Eid, is a testimony to the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari,” he declared

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The governor made this assertion yesterday at the Government House in Kano when he hosted the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II who paid him homage as part of the traditional activities (Hauwan Nassarawa) marking the Eid el-Kabir festival in the state.

The President has also succeeded in suppressing the activities of various criminal gangs in the country,he further asserted.

“Four years ago, we could not assemble to celebrate the way we celebrated Eid this year. That we can today assemble with a large number of people out there, celebrating the Eid in all parts of Kano and other states, is a testimony to the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari” he declared.

“Mr. President should, therefore, be commended for the success that has been recorded in the area of the security challenges that were inherited by his government” he added

The governor also remarked that there is an atmosphere of peace and harmony among people of divergent religious backgrounds in the ancient city. According to him, his administration has initiated platforms to encourage people of opposite beliefs and faiths to interact and have a better understanding of themselves and the need to live in peace with one another.

Ganduje praised the Emir Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, for his unwavering commitment towards the peace that is currently prevailing in the state.

The Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II who conducted this year’s Eid el-Kabir preaching session in Kano, called on Muslims to imbibe the fear of Allah and counseled politicians to play fair.