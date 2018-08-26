– The Sun News
Buhari congratulates human rights activist, Richard Akinnola at 60

— 26th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated journalist, human rights and pro-democracy activist, Richard Akinnola, on his 60th birthday.

He commended Akinnola’s uncompromising posture in always telling the truth to leaders, insisting on propriety and regularly mobilising to safeguard the sanctity of human rights and the integrity of the nation.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari reaffirmed that the democracy that the country enjoys today was borne out of the sacrifices and forthrightness of individuals like Akinnola, who have not relented in fighting for good governance and ensuring that democracy transcends elections to include a lifestyle of respect, dignity and accountability in Nigeria.

The President extolled Akinnola’s magnanimity in setting up a foundation, Richard Akinnola Foundation, which caters for the underprivileged and families of journalists.

President Buhari said he joined family, friends and colleagues of the journalist, the media and civil society in celebrating the landmark age, which he has dedicated to the service of God, country and humanity.

The President prayed that the almighty God will grant Akinnola longer life, good health and prosperity as he continues serving the country.

 

