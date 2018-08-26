– The Sun News
BOKO HARAM

Boko Haram: Again, Army cautions troops on indiscriminate use of social media

— 26th August 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has, again, warned its personnel, especially those engaged in the counter-insurgency war and other internal security operations across the country, against indiscriminate use of the social media.

The Army says that the wrong use of social media by soldiers had exposed some of its operations to the insurgents and putting the lives of troops in danger.

Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, who gave the warning while on an operational visit to 27 Task Force Brigade and Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi, Yobe  State, attributed most of the unwarranted attacks on troops locations and killings of soldiers to the wrong use of the social media.

Represented by the Commander Corps of Signals, Maj.Gen. Temidayo Olukoju, the Army chief noted that indiscriminate use of the social media has resulted in putting  army operations in jeopardy as terrorists and other criminal groups take advantage of the information displayed there to boost their operations.

He also charged them to be disciplined and maintain a high level of alertness at all times.

READ ALSO: 2019: Nigeria don’t need divisive President – Obi of Onitsha

He said being alert at all times was the only way for them to clear the remnant of the terrorists.

Gen. Buratai, in a statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, said “Troops of 27 Task Force Brigade and Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi, Yobe  State  have been advised on the wrong use of social media.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai gave the advice during a visit to the troops in frontline as  part of activities marking this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“He urged the troops to desist from inappropriate use of the social media, saying that such practice could expose them to  adversaries and danger which could put the operation into jeopardy.

“The COAS who was  represented by the Commander Corps of Signals, Maj.-Gen. Temidayo Olukoju expressed satisfaction on the conduct of the troops.

“He enjoined them to maintain high level of alertness and be discipline at all times. He stressed further that such would enable them clear the remnant of Boko Haram  terrorists in the North East in particular and nation in general.

“The COAS commended the loyalty  of the troops to the present administration and the military authorities. Stating that the Federal Government of Nigeria had been so supportive in the provision of equipment and other required logistics aimed at successfully carrying  out the operation.

READ ALSO: ‘WHAT is he doing here, I didn’t ask ‘madam matchmaker’ to call him’

“The Army Chief commended the troops for their sacrifices as well as  peaceful coexistence with other security agencies in the theatre of operation.

“Speaking earlier, the Commander 27 Task Force Brigade Brigadier General Kabiru Garba, commended the COAS for having the welfare of the troops  at  heart, adding that such would go a long way to motivate and boost the morale of the troops in the frontline.

“Highlights of the  visit were interaction with the troops by the representative of the COAS who was  accompanied by the Sector 2 Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE Brig.-Gen. MB Dala as well as serving the sallah meals to the troops,” the statement said.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 26th August 2018 at 9:12 am
    Fulani brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order has been crushed technically and must be erased with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Any this territory native in the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who do not quit now and join the Revolution under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

