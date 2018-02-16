Buhari condemns Zamfara killings, orders arrest of perpetrators

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned in strong terms Thursday’s massacre of innocent persons in Birane village, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

He has also ordered the Minister of Defence, Brigadier-General Mansur Dan Ali (Rtd) to proceed immediately to the state to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of the situation and report back.

The President ordered security agencies to immediately mobilise and deploy their members to the vulnerable areas of the state and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to face the full wrath of the law.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in a statement said:

“President Buhari also commiserated with families of victims of the heinous and inhuman attacks on defenceless citizens which left many injured.

“He assured the Zamfara State government, victims of the mayhem and residents in the state that the Federal Government will continue do all it takes to support security agencies to secure lives and property, not only in the affected state but all parts of the country.

“The President restated his administration’s determination to put an end to the spate of senseless spilling of innocent blood in parts of the country, and calls for restraint to allow the nation’s security apparatus to stem the undesirable trend.

“He prayed that almighty God will receive the souls of the departed, and comfort their families.”