Home / Cover / National / Buhari condemns Zamfara killings, orders arrest of perpetrators

Buhari condemns Zamfara killings, orders arrest of perpetrators

— 16th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned in strong terms Thursday’s massacre of innocent persons in Birane village, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

He has also ordered the Minister of Defence, Brigadier-General Mansur Dan Ali (Rtd) to proceed immediately to the state to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of the situation and report back.

The President ordered security agencies to immediately mobilise and deploy their members to the vulnerable areas of the state and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to face the full wrath of the law.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in a statement said:

“President Buhari also commiserated with families of victims of the heinous and inhuman attacks on defenceless citizens which left many injured.

“He assured the Zamfara State government, victims of the mayhem and residents in the state that the Federal Government will continue do all it takes to support security agencies to secure lives and property, not only in the affected state but all parts of the country.

“The President restated his administration’s determination to put an end to the spate of senseless spilling of innocent blood in parts of the country, and calls for restraint to allow the nation’s security apparatus to stem the undesirable trend.

“He prayed that almighty God will receive the souls of the departed, and comfort their families.”

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 16th February 2018 at 3:41 pm
    The terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc., are behind the killings this territory natives and says they are cattle rearers nickname herdsmen etc- they are killing natives of this territory of the natives for fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- which is Futility. The fraudulent criminal tout parading himself as Buhari in this territory of the natives must be Annihilated in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Do not move an inch backward on your God given native land- Slaughter the last enemy on your God given native land, nothing on earth will keep fulani criminal terrorists in this territory of the natives, nothing on earth will keep fulani criminal terrorists cows in this territory of the natives, nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

