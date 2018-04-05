The Sun News
5th April 2018 - Buhari approves release of $1bn for security equipment
5th April 2018 - Ugwuanyi flags off Nkwo Inyi-Akpugoeze- Anambra Border Road
5th April 2018 - You’re wrong, Okorocha tells VON DG
5th April 2018 - Why Bayelsa residents must pay tax –Govt
5th April 2018 - 30% Nigerian girls aged 15-19 married –UNESCO
5th April 2018 - Obaseki sacks commissioner, GM
5th April 2018 - Police destroy gun factory, recover 146 rifles in Ebonyi
5th April 2018 - APC govs shop for new chairman
5th April 2018 - Presidency boasts over Buhari’s achievement
5th April 2018 - MPC retains interest rate, 2 other ratios
Buhari approves release of $1bn for security equipment

Buhari approves release of $1bn for security equipment

— 5th April 2018

…Fund meant for President’s re-election –Fayose

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the release of $1 billion for the procurement of security equipment to fight Boko Haram insurgency in the North-east.

This is even as he has ordered efforts to be intensified to secure the safe release of Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi schoolgirl still being held by Boko Haram because she refused to renounce Christianity.

Governors from Nigeria’s 36 states had in December 2017 approved the withdrawal of $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) by the Federal Government to be used in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram insurgents in the North-east.

But the Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, had distanced himself from the request and subsequently dragged the Federal Government to court over the matter.

The approval for the withdrawal was given at the 83rd National Executive Council (NEC) chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting, the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, said the meeting was to review the security situation in the country.

According to him, “this is a normal meeting of security agencies in the country. As usual, we discussed the current activities that affected most of the states in the federation like Taraba, Zamfara and other states.”

On what to expect after the deployment in Zamfara, Dan-Ali said, “well, as usual, we have operationalised a Division in Sokoto; there will be a Brigade in Katsina and another Brigade in Zamfara that will take care of security situation in that area.”

On how that will resolve the issue, the Minister said, “of course, the strength of security personnel has increased including the Air Force’s additional quick response group. They have added enough manpower in that area.”

On Leah Sharibu’s release, Dan-Ali said, “we are making every effort to see that the girl is returned safely.”

The Minister also said that the President has approved the release of $1 billion for the procurement of security equipment to fight insecurity in the country.

“What I can add, after all that I have said, is to inform you that of recent, our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, gave approval for the purchase of more equipment for the military, worth $1 billion.”

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has raised concern over President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of $1 billion for the procurement of security equipment to fight Boko Haram insurgency, describing it as “pooling of public funds for the purpose of funding President Buhari’s reelection as well as the coming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states.”

The governor demanded to know whether or not the $1 billion was from ECA, adding that, “it will be illegal and against the principle of federalism that operates in Nigeria for the President, who is the head of just one of the federating units, to approve spending of fund belonging to the three tiers of government without the consent of heads of other federating units.

