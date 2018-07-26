Bauchi lawmaker dumps APC

Paul Orude, Bauchi

A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Lere/Bula constituency, Hon. Aminu Tukur, on Wednesday, dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aminu, who was aspiring for Bauchi South senatorial seat in the upcoming bye-election, explained that his decision to quit the party was as a result of the party’s failure to conduct primary election through direct system that would allow all cards carrying members to vote as promised by the National Chairman Adams Oshiomwhole.

He lamented that all aspirants had completed preparation for the exercise but were around 3:00p.m. summoned for a meeting at the party’s secretariat where they were informed that the primary election would be conducted by delegates whom he did not trust.

Tukur alleged that he didn’t know the delegates designated for the primary election saying he would join a party that would be fair to him.

Our correspondent recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission had directed all parties to present their flag bearers latest by 25th of this month.

Daily Sun reports that four political parties that include, PDP, GPN, NNPP and SDP had so far conducted their primary elections for the vacant position.