Sasegbon

British born Nigerian sets new high jump personal best

— 19th July 2018

Young and exceptional British born Nigerian heptathlete, Moe Sasegbon, popularly known as ‘Moe Wonder’ set a new personal best of 1.85m in high jump on the 8th of July 2018 at the UK Women’s league in Crawley, England, where she finished in first place.

The current national high jump record which stands at 1.95m is held by Nigerian female track and field athlete, Doreen Amata, a record Sasegbon has within her sights if she maintains the same level of performance.

Beaming with excitement from her new personal record, Sasegbon remarked, “I am really happy with setting a new PB after a few injuries.

I have been working on my high jump a lot this season as it is my strongest event, so I am glad it’s coming together. It will most likely be one of the events I focus on going forward”.

Commenting on the feat, Sasegbon’s manager and Head of Sports, Temple Management Company, Koye Sowemimo said “we pride ourselves in working with clients who continue to push themselves to maximize their potentials.

Moe’s most recent accomplishment shows she has all the makings of a top high jumper and competing on the global stage. She has had a few setbacks with injuries but this is part of being an Athlete, it’s all about how you bounce back which she has done incredibly well.

Her sights are now set on representing Nigeria for the next Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020 and as her management company, we shall provide her with the support required to achieve this”.

An equally qualified physiotherapist, Sasegbon, who has continued to put in long hours in training with the anticipation of representing Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, made her first competitive debut for Nigeria at the 11th All African Games, which took place in 2015, in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo.

Sasegbon, who attributes her success to the encouragement of her support system who never relent at cheering her on, is hopeful of building a legacy that inspires many, inside and outside the world of sports.

