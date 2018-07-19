– The Sun News
Houanvoegbe

GOtv Boxing Night 15:  Houanvoegbe’ll see stars, boasts Dodo

— 19th July 2018

Light middleweight boxer, Akeem “Dodo” Sadiku, has warned his opponent at GOtv Boxing Night 15, Franc Houanvoegbe of Benin Republic, to expect an explosive fight that will leave him seeing stars.

The two boxers are billed to clash in an international light middleweight challenge at the event, which holds on 29 July at the Indoor Sports Hall of Ibadan’s Obafemi Awolowo (formerly Liberty) Stadium. It is one of the two international bouts scheduled for the event.

Dodo, who is famous for his fast and furious punching, said Houanvoegbe will be wobbly and see stars within the first three rounds of the encounter.

“He needs to talk to my previous opponents. I show no mercy on the ring. Once I step in, the objective is to finish off the opponent.

Houanvoegbe will see stars. I am not joking,” boasted Dodo.

In the other international bout, the biggest of the seven fights scheduled, Nigeria’s Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph will defend his African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight title for the the first time when he confronts Ghanaian challenger, Nathaniel Nukpe.

Other bouts include a national cruiserweight clash between Michael “Lion Heart” Godwin and Idowu “ID Cabasa” Okusote as well as the national light welterweight contest between Vincent “Dada” Essien and Segun “Showboy” Olalehin.

The event, sponsored by GOtv and Bet King, will be beamed live on SuperSport in 47 African countries. The best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1 million alongside the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

