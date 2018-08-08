– The Sun News
Tammy Abraham

Brighton wants Tammy Abraham on loan

— 8th August 2018

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly considering taking Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham on loan for the season.

The 20-year-old, who broke into the Blues’ first team last summer, spent the season on loan at Swansea City and scored five goals in 31 Premier League appearances.

According to reports, Brighton boss Chris Hughton wants to freshen up his attack by signing Abraham, who is not expected to be part of Maurizio Sarri’s plans at Stamford Bridge.

Report also claimed that while Aston Villa and Middlesbrough are also keeping tabs on the youngster, Tammy Abraham’s desire for Premier League action could see Hughton win the race for his signature.

Abraham was a second-half substitute in Sunday’s Community Shield defeat to Manchester City last Sunday.

