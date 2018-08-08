Restoration of good governance in Enugu

As a student of Comparative Politics, J.C Yohari made me realize that since it is impossible for the people to meet and exercise the functions of government as a collective body in modern times on account of vast size of the state and wide enfranchisement of the people, it becomes imperative for the implementation of some form of representation through which the rulers of a state are given the right to act for those who chose them.

Lord Acton called it “the vital invention of modern times” where somebody or a smaller number of people exercise governmental power on behalf of the majority while Andrew Heywood also described representation as a situation where “an individual or group somehow stands for, or on behalf of a larger collection of people. Political representation, therefore, acknowledges a link between two otherwise separate identities- government and the governed – and implies that through this link, the people’s views are articulated, or their interests are secured. The precise nature of this link is nevertheless, a matter of deep disagreement, as is the capacity of representation ever to ensure democratic government”

The implication of Heywood’s statement above is the fact that representation being an integral part of democracy can throw up both bad representatives who can mess up whatever democracy stands for or also throw up a good representative who knows that he wields power and authority on behalf of the people and is concerned with their security and welfare which is the primary purpose of government.

The country, Nigeria, has seen the good, the bad and the ugly since independence in 1960. Despots, tyrants, kleptomaniacs among other negative conjectures have at one time or the other being at the helm of affairs in the country.

Iconic writer, the legendary Chinua Achebe wrote years back that the problem of the country lies squarely on leadership. The return of democracy in Nigeria brought in power also many military turncoats, apologists and bourgeoisie class who delighted in lording it over the people and dishing out crumbs from the table for the scramble of the poor masses thereby widening the gap between the haves and the have-nots.