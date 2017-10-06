Breaking: 2 Chinese construction workers kidnapped in Abuja 

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Two Chinese rationals working for a construction company have been kidnapped in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

They were said to have been kidnapped in the bush at Wasa Village where they went to inspect a road project.

Daily Sun, gathered that the two construction workers, names withheld, drove to the lonely site unaccompanied and did not inform anyone about their movement when the incident occurred.

Daily Sun, also gathered that the kidnappers were yet to make contact with the construction company where they work or to make demands for the payment of ransom.

The matter which has already been reported at the Apo Divisional Police headquarters, according to Daily Sun, sources, is said to be receiving prompt response as police have mobilized to rescue the victims alive.

More details coming