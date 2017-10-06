The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Breaking: 2 Chinese construction workers kidnapped in Abuja 

Breaking: 2 Chinese construction workers kidnapped in Abuja 

— 6th October 2017
From Molly Kilete, Abuja
Two Chinese rationals working for a construction company have been kidnapped in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
They were said to have been kidnapped in the bush at Wasa Village where they went to inspect a road project.
Daily Sun, gathered that the two construction workers, names withheld, drove to the lonely site unaccompanied and did not inform anyone about their movement when the incident occurred.
Daily Sun, also gathered that the kidnappers were yet to make contact with the construction company where they work or to make demands for the payment of ransom.
The matter which has already been reported at the Apo Divisional Police headquarters, according to Daily Sun, sources, is said to be receiving prompt response as police have mobilized to rescue the victims alive.
More details coming
  1. Hinds Peter 6th October 2017 at 3:21 pm
    And 10 million black people were kidnapped from west Africa and brought to the new world(Caribbean and America).And that the Chinese(as bad as they are).Had nothing to do with Black servitude to Europe and White America.And that the same black people that kidnapped these Chinese would be foolish enough to sit down and eat a bowl of rice.China being the largest producer of rice today.Peter Carlos Hinds.Commander.Barbados.

  2. Hinds Peter 6th October 2017 at 3:29 pm
    That all the rape cases and sexual assault cases being brought before black courts.And the meticulous security and Intellect typifying These dark proceedings.That interracial marriage(Black marrying white)was illegal in the United states during the 60’s.And that interracial marriage might still be Illegal today.Constitutionally.Peter Carlos Hinds.Commander.Barbados.

  3. Hinds Peter 6th October 2017 at 3:42 pm
    That gender Segregation among blacks could very well lead to racial segregation once again.And to apartheid further down the road.Well if the white man could do the miracle.Of making a fridge a car a television a tractor etc.What is stopping the white man from doing the miracle of quickening Apartheid.Dead(Apartheid) many years in the past.Peter Carlos Hinds.Commander.Barbados.

