12th September 2016 - Eid-el-Kabir: President promises end to hardships
12th September 2016 - Borno: Troops kill female Suicide Bomber
12th September 2016 - EDUCATION: Admission: JAMB, NUC meet to resolve challenges
12th September 2016 - SERAP petitions UN over harassment of #BringBackOurGirls group
12th September 2016 - How to pull Nigeria out of recession –Experts
12th September 2016 - CEO interview: Why local airlines are dying –Onyema, Air Peace boss
12th September 2016 - Agric: Insufficient agric extension services crippling agric productivity, food security
12th September 2016 - Industry: Why war against fake goods’ll be won at seaports
12th September 2016 - Energy: How to ensure petrol price stability
12th September 2016 - Maritime: How SON’s e-certificate can facilitate importation
The Nigerian Army Engineers sweeping the route oof advance during the operation

Borno: Troops kill female Suicide Bomber

— 12th September 2016
A female suicide bomber was gunned down by Nigerian troop as she was attempting to attack a market in Borno state, where scores of Muslims preparing for Eid al-Adha celebrations in the volatile region.

The killing of the suicide bomber and subsequent neutralizing the IED she was carrying occurred just as the military alerted Nigerians to be wary of “people who dress like or appear like mad people, or pretend to be mentally unbalanced, as they could suicide bombers”, Vanguard reported.

A statement signed by Acting Director of Nigerian Army Public Relations, Col Sani Usman,  said, a suspected “female suicide bomber was seen approaching troops check point located at Kara market”, in Borno State.

“She was challenged from afar by the vigilant duty sentry, she refused to stop claiming to be coming from Monguno to see her parents in Dikwa.”

“Troops sensing the direction of approach was suspicious and abnormal, fired a shot at her and later it became clear that she was carrying an Improvised Explosive Device which exploded with a loud bang, killing her instantly.

The explosive also caused minor injury on 2 soldiers and a Civilian JTF assisting them. The injured soldiers and the civilian have been treated and have continued with their duties.

According to Col Usman, “This incident has shown that there are a few of the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists that are determined to carry out criminal acts to create panic and insecurity in some areas”.

“In a related development, there is also very reliable information that some elements of the Boko Haram terrorist group now disguise or pretend to be mad men or women in order to gain access to some locations especially in Maiduguri.”

“Therefore, it is imperative for all to be more security conscious and vigilant especially during the Eid festivities and public holidays.”

(Source: FARSNEWS)

Buhari-returns2

Eid-el-Kabir: President promises end to hardships

— 12th September 2016

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday disclosed policies to reduce the hardship of Nigerians amid the current economic recession. In a Sallah message, the President said his administration would focus on infrastructural development in the areas of rail and road constructions, embark on housing projects, and provide support for farmers and industries. He also said his government…

  • SERAP-logo

    SERAP petitions UN over harassment of #BringBackOurGirls group

    — 12th September 2016

    Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) appealed to the United Nations (UN) to compel the Federal Government to end harassment of the #BringBackOurGirls group led by former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili. The appeal, routed through Mr. Maina Kiai, UN special rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association drew his “attention…

  • bizz ccc

    How to pull Nigeria out of recession –Experts

    — 12th September 2016

    By Bimbola Oyesola, Uche Usim, (Abuja) and Olabisi Olaleye “We knew that this was going to happen because economy that specialises in exporting primary products and importing manufactured goods would end up having terms of trade shifting against it. You can have a temporary boost, but if you don’t use that boost to have a…

  • Onyema cc

    CEO interview: Why local airlines are dying –Onyema, Air Peace boss

    — 12th September 2016

    By Louis Iba Chairman/CEO of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, says the local airline industry is not getting the right support it should to stay profitable because of the failure of past private sector investors to build the requisite trust and integrity among creditors and other key stakeholders. Onyema, in an interview with Daily Sun,…

  • Audu-Ogbe

    Agric: Insufficient agric extension services crippling agric productivity, food security

    — 12th September 2016

    Stories by Steve Agbota Nigeria’s lack of sufficient agricultural extension services is not only a national disgrace but a disaster as no nation can attain self-sufficient in food production without their services. This was the view of experts who spoke to Daily Sun recently. Ideally, agricultural extension also known as agricultural advisory services plays a…

  • ENERGY NEW neeee

    Industry: Why war against fake goods’ll be won at seaports

    — 12th September 2016

    By Bimbola Oyesola the shocking revelation that about 56 major companies and over 220 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have closed down due to economic recession in the country in the last one year obviously rattled Nigerian business community. And since the development, stakeholders have not failed to remind Nigerians that substandard products contributed hugely…

  • Energy pix

    Energy: How to ensure petrol price stability

    — 12th September 2016

    By Adewale Sanyaolu The recent call by former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) faulting the N145 petrol price cap has stirred a new wave of controversy among stakeholders and Nigerians in general. The NNPC GMDs forum, a body comprising former GMDs of NNPC and the incumbent NNPC GMD, Dr. Maikanti…

  • maritam pix

    Maritime: How SON’s e-certificate can facilitate importation

    — 12th September 2016

    Stories by Isaac Anumihe It is no longer news that Nigeria’s economy has slipped into recession, a situation occasioned by global drop in crude oil prices, militancy in the Niger Delta and lack of transparency in doing business. Before the crisis in the oil industry, over 80 per cent of Nigeria’s revenue was from crude oil,…

  • PDPCCC

    PDP: Dealing with endless battle for survival

    — 12th September 2016

    …As Sheriff, Makarfi continue  war of attrition By Willy Eya, Taiwo Amodu and Chinelo Obogo When will the internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) end? Many would agree that even soothsayers would find it difficult to answer the above question. As it appears, there does not seem to be an end in sight…

