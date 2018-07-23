– The Sun News
Latest
23rd July 2018 - Boko Haram: Heads may roll in Army over Jilli, Bama attacks
23rd July 2018 - Tribalism killing Nigeria – ex-IMSU VC, Prof. Nwoke
23rd July 2018 - Repent or be cursed, Tor Tiv warns troublemakers
23rd July 2018 - Buhari condoles with victims of Jos market fire
23rd July 2018 - I’m back in office – NFF Secretary General
23rd July 2018 - Varsity don condemns N242b proposed for 2019 elections
23rd July 2018 - $150m loan: Ebonyi elders back Umahi, attack opposition
23rd July 2018 - Vietnam Information Minister suspended amidst corruption scandal
23rd July 2018 - Nigerians applaud singer Falz over sexual violence video
23rd July 2018 - Anambra community writes Obiano over attacks on teachers, students
Home / National / Boko Haram: Heads may roll in Army over Jilli, Bama attacks
BURATAI

Boko Haram: Heads may roll in Army over Jilli, Bama attacks

— 23rd July 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

There are indications that the Army authorities might sanction some of its personnel on counter-insurgency operations in the North East after the July 14 attack on its locations at Bama, in Borno State and Jilli, in Yobe State.

This was coming after the operational visits embarked upon by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to the locations of the attack.

Many soldiers were said to have died, others injured, while several others were missing and equipment carted away by the terrorists, a development the Army had since denied.

The Daily Sun gathered authoritatively that the attack did not go down well with the Army authorities especially after a successful outing and activities marking the 2108, Nigerian Army Day Celebrations(NADCEL),  held at Munguno, and attended by President Muhamadu Buhari, on July 7.

To forestall further attacks in the area, Gen. Buratai has designated 21 Brigade, Bama, to a Special Forces Brigade.

It was gathered that the attack was said to have happened because of carelessness on the part of the personnel on duty, who they said, took the relative peace enjoyed in the area for granted.

While the attack at Jilli, a border town linking Nigeria to Cameroon and Niger Republic, was said to have occurred when the soldiers were returning from purchasing some items in a neighboring village,  that of Bama was actually an invasion by the terrorists who paid dearly for their attack.

Reliable sources told Daily Sun that the soldiers at Jilli were attacked when they were trying to recover their operational vehicles which got stocked into the very sandy road.

Three soldiers were said to have been killed in the process, while some others, who did not take their weapons along with them, ran to safety but returned to their base afterwards.

The attack had left the Army authorities to resort to change  in tactics as the terrorists have now resorted to using  military camouflage vehicles labeled “operation last hold”, for their attacks.

Angered by the attack, the Army chief left Abuja for an on-the-spot assessment of the areas and to the locations where he met with the officers and soldiers.

He also visited soldiers injured during the attack in the hospital where they are admitted.

Gen. Buratai, who was accompanied on the visit by some Principal Staff Officers from Army Headquarters, Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE,  Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas  and Acting General Officer Commanding, 7 Division, Brig.-Gen. Bulama Biu.

READ ALSO: Tribalism killing Nigeria – ex-IMSU VC, Prof. Nwoke

At the time of filing this report it could not be ascertained whether or not the authorities had apprehended those found to have been responsible for the operational blunder.

When contacted, Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, confirmed that soldiers had taken over Jilli, which he said was never overrun nor captured by the terrorists.

Chukwu also said that no Nigerian Army soldier was missing as it is being speculated in the media.

In the words of Chukwu,  “We were at Jilli and Bama, with the Chief of Army Staff throughout last week, and none of these places have been taken over by terrorists as it is being rumored in the media”

“I also want you to know that no Nigerian army soldier is missing. Yes we lost two, and some injured, but no soldier is missing our troops are complete”.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BURATAI

Boko Haram: Heads may roll in Army over Jilli, Bama attacks

— 23rd July 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja There are indications that the Army authorities might sanction some of its personnel on counter-insurgency operations in the North East after the July 14 attack on its locations at Bama, in Borno State and Jilli, in Yobe State. This was coming after the operational visits embarked upon by the Chief of Army…

  • TRIBALISM

    Tribalism killing Nigeria – ex-IMSU VC, Prof. Nwoke

    — 23rd July 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt A former Vice Chancellor of Imo State University (IMSU), Prof. Bartram Nwoke, has identified tribalism as the bedrock of Nigeria’s crisis and marginalisation. Prof. Nwoke declared this, on Sunday, while speaking as a Guest Lecturer, at an event marking the 56th birthday anniversary of  the General Overseer of Abundant Life Evangelical…

  • TOR TIV

    Repent or be cursed, Tor Tiv warns troublemakers

    — 23rd July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Paramount Ruler of the Tiv nation, His Royal Majesty, the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, has threatened to lay a curse on those whose stock in trade is to fan embers of discord among his Tiv subjects. The Tor Tiv gave the warning at NKST Central Gboko during a thanksgiving service in…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari condoles with victims of Jos market fire

    — 23rd July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the victims of the Jos market fire which destroyed more than 200 shops. This was even as he expressed worry that the latest fire disaster at the Jos market was the third in less than 10 years. The President regretted devastation and the scale of economic…

  • VARSITY

    Varsity don condemns N242b proposed for 2019 elections

    — 23rd July 2018

    Bianca Iboma Vice Chancellor of Mountain Top University, Magboro, Ogun State, Prof. Elijah Ayolabi, has condemned the N242 billion being proposed by President Mohammadu Buhari proposed to the National Assembly for the 2019 elections, saying it should be channeled to people-oriented programmes. Prof. Ayolabi said that Nigeria did not need such an amount for elections,…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share