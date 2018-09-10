– The Sun News
BOADU

Boadu: Arsenal tried to sign me in 2016 but I didn’t know if I’d get chances

— 10th September 2018

Myron Boadu admits he almost ended up moving to Arsenal back in 2016, but in the end decided to accept an offer from AZ Alkmaar, where he thought he’d get more chances.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Elf Voetbal, Boadu confirmed that he had the chance to join the Gunners a couple of years ago, when he would’ve been just 15 years old.

“I will never forget the moment I got on the plane,” he said. “I thought, ‘This may be an important day in my life’. If we had said yes, it would have had far-reaching consequences for our family. It was attractive to go, but I also got a very good offer from AZ.”

Far from having second thoughts, two years later, Boadu is still convinced he made the right decision.

READ ALSO ‘Giroud is unjustly criticised’ – Deschamps hails striker after ending drought

“I’m playing in the first team now,” he said. “I do not know if that would have been the case at Arsenal, where I would play with boys of my own age, which did not appeal to me.”

You can see where the young forward is coming from, when you look at how the season is going for him so far. Playing first-team football, Boadu has three goals and two assists in six games for Alkmaar.

There’s almost no chance he would be playing every single game for the Arsenal senior side right now. If regular football is his priority, he seemingly made the right choice.

Of course, the advantage of being in the Arsenal academy is that you could have that breakthrough game where you announce yourself and immediately become part of the first team at one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Hector Bellerin and Alex Iwobi are proof of that.

If Boadu has a fantastic season with Alkmaar, he still needs someone to come in and buy him. Unless he wants to play in the Eredivisie forever. There’s clearly always a risk, whichever path you choose to take. We’ll see where the Dutch u17 international ends up.

